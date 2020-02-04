Shubman Gill Set To Replace Rohit Sharma For Remainder Of New Zealand Series

Shubman Gill is set to replace Rohit Sharma for the rest of India's tour of New Zealand. On Monday evening, sports website ESPNCricinfo reported BCCI President Sourav Ganguly confirming the change.

Gill comes in

Sharma was ruled out of the remainder of India's tour after sustaining a calf injury during the fifth and final T20I match. He retired hurt which led to KL Rahul taking over as the captain.

Gill has played two ODIs for India and has scored a total of 16 runs. In first-class cricket, he has scored 1997 runs in 33 innings.

India will be playing three ODIs, a tour match and two Test matches against the Black Caps. The ODI series begins on February 5 and the Test series begins on February 21.

Rohit Sharma was forced to walk off the field after he injured his calf while taking a risky single during the backend of the first innings. Rohit who was the stand-in captain after regular skipper Virat Kohli was rested, continued to bat even though he could not run. He did manage to hit a couple of big shots; but once it got tough, he decided to retire hurt after having scored a quickfire 60. He did not take the field during the second innings and KL Rahul was made the stand-in captain.

"He is out of the tour. Right now, it's not looking good. The physio is assessing him. We will get to know how bad it is but he is not taking any further part in the series," a top BCCI source had told PTI earlier.



