Shubman Gill Sheds Light On Angry Side Of Rahul Dravid; Shares Speciality Of His Coaching

Team India's Test opener Shubman Gill who is currently in the United Kingdom (UK) and preparing for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final slated to take place from June 18 recently talked about Rahul Dravid's coaching style. Shubman Gill in an interactive session on the YouTube channel The Grade Cricketer talked about Team India's former skipper Rahul Dravid's anger and his way of coaching. The Punjab-based cricketer also responded to the praise of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly of terming him an amalgamation of Brian Lara and Kane Williamson.

Shubman Gill shares no one has ever seen the angry side of Rahul Dravid

During the interactive session, Shubman Gill was asked about the coaching style of Rahul Dravid and if the former skipper gets angry at players like the way he was seen angry in one of the commercials. On that Shubman Gill said, "I don't think anyone has ever seen that side of Rahul sir but he is that kind of a coach who does not like to tweak much in players. He is not the kind of a coach who goes on to the players and says to do this or that, he is the kind of coach who would more focus on the mental aspects."

"Tactical aspect, how can you approach your game, how can you be mentally tougher when you are in a tough situation. So that's how he helps to be honest. Like people would think he was so technically solid like he would be lots of technical stuff but he works more on the tactical and mindset of players," added Shubman Gill.

Shubman Gill also reacted to the appreciation he got from BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who had called him a mixture of Brian Lara and Kane Williamson. Gill said that when someone like his stature calls you this then it really boosts your confidence.

Rahul Dravid's term as India U-19 coach & NCA chief

Notably, Shubman Gill was part of India A squad when Rahul Dravid was its coach. Rahul Dravid had served as the head coach of India U-19 in back-to-back editions of the World Cup in 2016 & 2018 respectively. India had a dream run in the 2016 edition that was played in Bangladesh as they marched to the finals. However, they went down to a spirited West Indies team in a high-voltage summit clash. The team was led by wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan. Two years later, a new look Indian U-19 team led by Prithvi Shaw steamrolled all the teams and enjoyed an unbeaten run in the tournament that was hosted in New Zealand. In the end, the Boys In Blue overcame Australia in a one-sided finale to win their record fourth ICC U-19 World Cup title.

In August 2019, 'The Wall' was replaced by Former Saurashtra captain Sitanshu Kotak and ex-India seamer Paras Mhambrey as head coaches of India A and U-19 sides respectively and since then Rahul Dravid has been serving as the NCA (National Cricket Academy) chief.

As per reports, Rahul Dravid's appointment as the head of cricket operations at the NCA was to prepare the roadmap for India A and U-19 teams along with an up-gradation plan for the existing coaching module and that required him to stay more at the NCA even though he was free to travel for A or U-19 tours whenever he deemed necessary.

(Image Credits: PTI/Rajasthan Royals/Twitter/ Rahul Dravid Facebook)