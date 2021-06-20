Shubman Gill Sheds Light On His Dismissal, Predicts Competitive Score On Southampton Pitch

As day 3 of India vs New Zealand of the first-ever WTC Final is finally underway, Team India's Test opener Shubman Gill shed light on his dismissal of Neil Wagner's in-swinging delivery. Talking to Star Sports, Shubman Gill also outlined what could be a competitive total in the first innings which can trouble New Zealand when they come out to bat. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma gave a solid start to Team India with 50 runs partnership, however, Gill perished in the first over of Neil Wagner.

'Anything above 300, will be a really competitive score', says Shubman Gill

Talking before the start of day 3, Shubman Gill said that anything above 300 will be a competitive score. Gill also talked about his dismissal of Neil Wagner's inswinging delivery when he was playing on 28. Shubman Gill was caught behind when the in-swinging delivery of Neil Wagner seamed outside the off-stump.

"I think if we get anything above 300, it'll be a really competitive score for us. I got off to a really good start, but I would've loved to score fifty or more. The conditions were against us when we were put in to bat but I think we did well. At the end, it's all about scoring runs, so it was important to have intent to score runs when given the opportunity. Whenever we played Ranji in the north of India, where the ball seams, it's quite similar to England, so I'm used to coming down the track to seamers," said Shubman Gill.

On his dismissal, Shubman Gill said, "I don't think I could've done much about that ball (that dismissed me) because it was an inswinger but it seamed away after that. Virat Kohli has been an idol to me and an inspiration to so many Indians. He's been someone who has revolutionized Indian cricket and he's an inspiration to me and the rest of the Indian side."

India Batting Coach Vikram Rathour Praises Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma

India's batting coach Vikram Rathour has heaped praise on Indian batters for playing exceptionally well on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final. "A lot of discipline was shown today but there was a lot of intent to score runs as well. So it’s a reasonable day that we had overall. Kohli and Rahane batted well, I would give a lot of credit to Rohit and Gill as well because they started off really well. They were challenging conditions when we started. It was a fresh wicket, we lost the toss and it was overcast all day, so credit to all the batters. They showed a lot of restraint and a lot of discipline. We handled it pretty well," R Sridhar was quoted as saying by the ICC.

