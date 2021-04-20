Shubman Gill Shows Off Receiving Special Gift From Anand Mahindra With Heartfelt Message

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman Gill thanked business tycoon Anand Mahindra for gifting him the all-new Thar SUV on Tuesday. The leading industrialist had announced that he will be gifting the all-new Thar SUV to pacers T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini as well as opening batsman Shubman Gill and all-rounder Washington Sundar for their heroics in the Test series in Australia. India won the series Down Under 2-1 in the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah.

Shubman Gill thanks Anand Mahindra for all-new Thar SUV

The young cricketers' performances impressed Mahindra tremendously that he decided to pay for the gift out of his own pocket rather than the company's expenses. Mahindra delivered on his promise as he gifted Shubman Gill a Thar SUV on Tuesday. Gill couldn't be present to receive the gift as he is currently busy playing in the IPL but his family ensured that they receive it on Gill's behalf. Gill took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude towards Mahindra for the generous gesture.

It's a great feeling to receive the Mahindra Thar and I wish was there to collect this beast. @anandmahindra Sir I am grateful and a big thank you to you for this gesture. Playing for India has been an honour and I will strive to give my best everytime I step out on the field. pic.twitter.com/Dj82w1oSJ8 — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) April 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the KKR team 2021 who started their IPL 2021 with a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, have gone on to lose two consecutive games. The KKR team 2021 are placed fifth in the IPL 2021 points table with one win and two defeats. The Men in Purple are now set to take on Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, April 21 in Mumbai. The Men in Yellow are riding high on confidence as they are coming on the back of two successive wins. KKR will look to beat CSK and get back to winning ways.

Shubman Gill net worth

According to reports from All About Fame, the Shubman Gill net worth can be estimated to be around a substantial $1 million (â‚¹7.4 crore). Much of his net worth is boosted by his earnings as a professional cricketer and brand endorsements. The Kolkata star endorses a host of brands including Nike, Cinthol, Gilette, Listerine, JBL among others. The U-19 World Cup winner has also featured on the cover of the ThnkMkt Magazine and Forbes India as well.

Shubman Gill IPL 2021 price

Gill was snapped up by Kolkata for â‚¹1.8 crore in 2018 and he continues to command the same fee. The Shubman Gill IPL 2021 price is â‚¹1.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The above Shubman Gill net worth information has been sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Shubman Gill net worth figure.

IMAGE SOURCE: SHUBMAN GILL INSTAGRAM & TWITTER