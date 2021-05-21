Shubman Gill Stars In Unusual Dance Video With Nitish Rana's Wife Saachi, Fans In Splits

The Kolkata Knight Riders teammates, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana seemed to have developed a good rapport between them during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Both the players were a part of the top order for the Kolkata Knight Riders team and their bonding is evident from a video shared by Nitish Rana’s wife on her Instagram account. As per the IPL news, Nitish Rana’s wife, Saachi Marwah shared a video on Instagram which saw the KKR teammates attempting an unusual dance move.

Saachi Marwah shares unusual dance video on Instagram

Saachi Marwah shared an Instagram Reels video which included Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill and Kamlesh Nagarkoti along with herself included. Marwah along with the KKR trio tried multiple attempts at an unusual dance move which saw them stand in a square while trying to land their head on the other person’s knee by falling backwards. The quartet seemed to try the formation multiple times but struggled to do it properly, falling every time on the floor.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti seemed to struggle the most as pointed out by Marwah in her caption. The video is getting a lot of attention on Instagram after getting over 210,000 views with around 10,000 likes. This video became the highest viewed reels video on Saachi Marwah’s Instagram account.

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar

During the last year, Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar's dating rumours were gaining attention on social media in a similar manner. The two were constantly in the news for their presence on each other's social media accounts. In a previous development it was also discovered that when a person goes to Google and searches 'Shubman Gill wife', the answer generated by Google is Sara Tendulkar.

Nitish Rana wife story

Nitish Rana is currently married to Saachi Marwah. Nitish Rana got engaged in June 2018 and tied the knot in February 2019. Nitish Rana wife, Saachi Marwah is an architect and interior director while serving the role of a creative director in SR Design Studios. Nitish Rana currently resides in Delhi where he lives in a house owned by him. He has mentioned that he is fond of travelling and playing cricket which helps him explore different locations.

Gill included in the India squad for WTC Final

After the IPL news of the 2021 season, Shubham Gill is included in the India squad for WTC Final and he is currently with the Indian team in Mumbai who are spending their 2 week quarantine period before departing to England. The inaugural World Test Championship 2021 Final is all set to place as per schedule at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The WTC Final 2021 will see India go against New Zealand from June 18-22.

