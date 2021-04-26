Shubman Gill Subject To Hilarious Jibes From KKR Fans After Another Flop In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders opening batsman Shubman Gill has failed to make an impact with his batting in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. His poor show with the bat continued as he endured yet another failure in the season. The right-handed batsman could only manage to score 9 runs from 8 balls against the Punjab Kings on Monday.

The Kolkata Knight Riders started their IPL 2021 campaign with an impressive victory in their opening encounter. However, the Eoin Morgan-led side have visibly struggled to perform consistently since then. Having lost four successive matches in the competition, it was essential for the two-time champions to come up with an improved performance in their clash against PBKS. While their bowlers did a fine job to restrict their opposition to a paltry score of 123, their top-order batsmen once again failed to provide them with a promising start.

Shubman Gill was expected to be KKR's premier batter in the cash-rich league this year. While the player had impressed with lion-hearted performances in international cricket, he is yet to replicate the same in the 14th season of the T20 competition. The youngster has received criticism for not showing enough intent as well as his ordinary strike rate. The 21-year-old was sent packing early by Mohammed Shami on Monday, and he was subjected to more trolls online after another flop performance with the bat, with some also targetting the Shubman Gill Sara Tendulkar relationship -

Shubman Gill Bhai Kabhi Toh Run Banao, Sachin Sir Se Sara Ka Haath Mangne Kis Muh Se Jaoge.#PBKSvKKR #KKRVSPKBS — G!®!$# (@viratkohliFab) April 26, 2021

Punjab ka ladka Punjab ke khilaf kaise khel sakta hai!ðŸ™‚ðŸ¥ºðŸ’”#Shubmangill #KKRVSPKBS — IshikaðŸŒˆ (@Ishika_77) April 26, 2021

What the hell is wrong with SHUBMAN GILL #PBKSvKKR Reason: pic.twitter.com/MDFLrHwii6 — Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) April 26, 2021

Shubman Gill stats in IPL 2021

The opener has played six matches in the tournament so far and has managed to score only 89 runs in the same. The talented youngster's form slump is a major sign of concern for KKR as he is expected to be one of their top performers. Gill's strike rate of 120.27 indicates that the player has struggled to score runs quickly this season. The Shubman Gill stats in IPL 2021 does not justify the player's talent as he has played some sensational knocks for the franchise in the past and will be keen to regain his form at the crucial juncture of the tournament.

Shubman Gill IPL 2021 salary

The Shubman Gill IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 1.8 crore. The player was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders team ahead of the 2018 season. The right-hander has established himself as a mainstay in the franchise's star-studded line-up since his debut and has played a number of match-winning knocks for the team in the past.

Shubman Gill Sara Tendulkar friendship

Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill are a regular feature on each other's comments section on social media, making fans wonder about their relationship. From using the same captions for their posts to showering praise for each other, the duo has kept their fans intrigued. Sara Tendulkar had posted an Instagram story for the cricketer during the last season of IPL where she reacted to Gill's athletic fielding in a game. Their social media activity adds fuel to the conjectures as fans attempt to gauge what's cooking between the two.

