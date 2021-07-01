Shubman Gill Suffers Shin Injury, Ruled Out For 8 Weeks Ahead Of Ind Vs Eng Test: Sources

Indian opener Shubman Gill has been ruled out for 8 weeks following an injury, a source revealed on Thursday. The 21-year-old who is a part of the Indian cricket team for the England tour is reeling from a shin injury which he sustained after the WTC Final and needs 8-weeks of recovery time, the source added. This comes as a big setback for both Team India and Shubman Gill who were hoping to redeem themselves after the WTC Final 2021 loss in England through the upcoming five-match Test series.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a source said, "He has a shin injury which he has sustained after the WTC final against New Zealand and will need around 8 weeks to recover.

With Shubman Gill's exit, Team India needs a power opener alongside hitman Rohit Sharma. The development could see the comeback of either KL Rahul or Mayank Agarwal, as per sources.

Gill fails to make a mark in WTC Final

After raising the stakes through his performance Down Under, Shubman Gill who was preferred over in-form Mayank Agarwal failed to make his mark against New Zealand in the WTC Final 2021. The young gun gave away his wicket cheaply in both innings and registered a knock of 28 and 8 in the first and second innings respectively.

The 21-year-old had a careful start in the first innings and had worked his way to 28 runs but ultimately failed to capitalize on the start. Gill poked a delivery outside off stump and played away from his body which resulted in him being caught behind off Neil Wagner's bowling. In the second innings, Tim Southee trapped Gill in front of the wicket for 8 as he tried flicking an inswinger.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar had commented on his play and said that Gill's footwork was the reason behind both his dismissals. He shared a video of Gill from the 2018 Under-19 World Cup semi-final against Pakistan and advised him to turn back to his old technique.

(With Agency Inputs)