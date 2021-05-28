Shubman Gill Wants To Delete 'sneak Attack' Pool Video With Mohammed Siraj, But Hasn't

Team India's youngster Shubman Gill who is currently serving his quarantine period before flying to the United Kingdom for the World Test Championship Final and five-match Test series against England recently held an ask me anything session on his Instagram. In the session, Shubman Gill was asked many hilarious questions, however, one of the fans asked the 21-year-old which is the one video he would like to delete but it is still present in his phone gallery.

Shubman Gill shares a hilarious pool video with Mohammed Siraj

When the fan asked Shubman Gill about the video he wants to delete but still has in his gallery, the cricketer shared the video of him and Mohammed Siraj in his story. The video shows him with Mohammed Siraj having fun in a swimming pool. When Shubman Gill poses for the camera, Mohammed Siraj swims from beneath to lift the KKR opener on his shoulders. However, Siraj then bodily tosses Gill into the water.

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are part of the 20-man squad which will be flying to the United Kingdom for the WTC final and Test series against England. The 21-year-old right-hand batsman will be the first choice to open the innings in the historic World Test Championship. However, Shubman Gill is going through a lean patch in terms of runs ever since he returned to India after showing his batting skills in Australia.

During the IPL 2021, Shubman Gill played 7 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders, however, he was able to score only 132 runs with the best score of 43. However, Mohammed Siraj took his confidence from his International performance to the IPL and took 6 wickets in 7 matches with an economy rate of 7.34.

Team India's Schedule For WTC Final & England Tour

Team India is scheduled to play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand at Southampton from June 18-22 before taking on England in a five-matches test series. The series will begin at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) and will be followed by matches at Lord's (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6), and Manchester (Sep 10-14). A 14-day hard quarantine for passengers travelling from India to the UK and the existing COVID-19 situation in the country has forced BCCI to pick at least 30 members in the squad which will have some automatic choices and the best performers from India.

(Image Credits: Mohammed Siraj-Insta/Shubman Gill-Insta)