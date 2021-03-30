Shubman Gill Warns Oppositions By Disclosing His New Mantra For IPL 2021: WATCH

The immense popularity of the Indian Premier League can be credited to the fact that it provides a significant platform to youngsters of the country where they get an opportunity to rub shoulders with several prominent names of the sport. India's rising star Shubman Gill has also impressed with his gutsy performances for the Kolkata Knight Riders, and he is expected to play a major role in the upcoming 14th season of the cash-rich league as well. The player recently disclosed his new mantra ahead of the season.

Shubman Gill shares new mantra for IPL 2021

The batsman has successfully established himself as a mainstay in the star-studded batting line-up of the Kolkata Knight Riders. Moreover, he also is a part of the KKR leadership group. The talented youngster is likely to retain his position as the team's opener and will be keen on coming up with impactful performances for his franchise.

The Kolkata Knight Riders took to their Instagram account to share a video where the dynamic batter was seen sharing his mantra ahead of the much-anticipated season. The 21-year-old in the video revealed that he is ready for all the challenges. Here is the video shared by the franchise -

Shubman Gill net worth information -

According to reports from Filmysiyappa, Shubman Gill's net worth can be estimated to be around a substantial $1 million (approx â‚¹7.1 crore). The aforementioned figure comprises of the compensation he receives from his cricketing commitments as well as brand deals. Gill was snapped up by Kolkata for â‚¹1.8 crore in 2018, and the cricketer continues to command the same fee for IPL 2021 as well. Over the years, the player has had associations with brands such as Nike, Cinthol, Gilette, Listerine, JBL among others.

IPL 2021 schedule

The marquee event returns to India after almost two years, and there is a significant buzz around the edition because of the same. All the matches of IPL 2021 will be played behind closed doors, considering the COVID-19 situation in the country. The competition is scheduled to begin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata have been announced as the hosting venues for the franchise-based T20 tournament. IPL 2021 schedule -

KKR team 2021

KKR players purchased in IPL 2021 auction: Shakib Al Hasan, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Sheldon Jackson, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Ben Cutting.

KKR team 2021: Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Sheldon Jackson, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting.

