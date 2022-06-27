Shubman Gill's Fitting Reply To Mohammed Siraj After Escaping Major Forearm Injury: Watch

India’s four-day tour game against Leicestershire ahead of the fifth Test match against England concluded on Sunday, with a draw. The tour game helped India gain much-needed practice ahead of the important Test, with many players making a mark for themselves. The match featured Indian players like Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Cheteshwar Pujara, and a few others playing for both teams.

Meanwhile, alongside the top performers for India, a particular moment in the match involving Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill became the talking point of the match. In the fourth innings of the game, as Leicestershire chased 367 runs, Shubman Gill walked out to open the home team’s innings, alongside Hassan Azad. In the eighth over of the innings, Siraj bowled a sharp delivery that struck Gill on his forearm and raised concerns of a major injury.

Gill narrowly escaped the injury and his way of responding to Siraj is what gained the attention of cricket fans on social media. In the very next delivery bowled by Siraj, Gill dislodged the ball for a six by hitting a pull shot. The video of Gill’s stunning six was shared on Twitter by the official handle of Leicestershire, with the caption saying, “After being struck on the forearm the ball before by a sharp Siraj delivery, @ShubmanGill responds by sending one into the stands.” India will now face England in the Edgbaston Test from July 1.

Watch Shubman Gill's reply to Mohammed Siraj:

🙌 | 𝐒𝐢𝐱 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐮𝐛𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐆𝐢𝐥𝐥.



After being struck on the forearm the ball before by a sharp Siraj delivery, @ShubmanGill responds by sending one into the stands.



🦊 LEI 26/0



🦊 #IndiaTourMatch | #LEIvIND | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/2BLmijXRrm — Leicestershire Foxes 🏏 (@leicsccc) June 26, 2022

Who were the top performers for India in the tour game?

The 22-year-old Gill went on to score 62 runs in 77 balls for the home side in the fourth innings, with the help of eight fours and two sixes. Leicestershire found themselves at 219/4 in the fourth innings, as the match ended with a draw on Day 4. Earlier in the first innings, India declared their innings with 246/8 on the scoreboard as wicketkeeper Srikar Bharat scored the maximum of 70 runs in 111 balls.

In the second innings, Rishabh Pant top scored with 76 runs in 87 balls for Leicestershire, while Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Siraj found themselves in the wickets column. Virat Kohli with 67 runs in 98 balls and Ravindra Jadeja with 56 runs in 75 balls, emerged as the top scorers and took India’s score to 364/9. At the same time, players like Prasidh Krishna, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Shardul Thakur also managed to pick wickets.

(Image: @indiancricketteam/@leicsccc/Instagram)