Shubman Gill's Outrageous Shot Off Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf Leaves Everyone In Awe: WATCH

Shubman Gill has had a terrific 2022 season so far starting with the IPL trophy with Gujarat Titans followed by a maiden ton in the series against Zimbabwe. The youngster is currently in England playing county matches for Glamorgan. The opener looked in sublime form on Day 1 of the Glamorgan's match against Sussex scoring his second half-century (91*) of the county career. Gill's unbeaten innings was studded with 11 boundaries and 2 sixes as he looks set t score his maiden ton.

WATCH: Shubman Gill plays outrageous ramp shot against Faheem Ashraf

The 23-year-old displayed variety of shots during his unbeaten knock of 91 runs on the opening day of the match. Gill played responsibly to ensure that Glamorgan are on a strong position on a flat pitch. However, it was his shot against Pakistan pacer Faheem Ashraf and Bradley Currie which caught the eye. Shubman's played a cheeky ramp over the slip cordon after Faheem Ashraf bowled a short ball at him. Against Currey, he played a pickup shot over mid-wicket for a six.

Glamorgan vs Sussex match highlights

Glamorgan skipper David Lloyd won the toss and elected to bat first. After losing Eddie Byrom early, Lloyd and Gill steadied the innings for the team. Lloyd was dropped at slip on 19 after which he went on to score a half-century off 49 balls. The pair added put on 57 in 12 overs before Lyod departed. Even after skippers departure, Gill continued to attack Sussex bowlers adding a further 70 runs in 15 overs with Billy Root. Gill completed his half-century in just 61 deliveries, with the help of 7 fours and 1 six. He added another 41 runs before the end of the day's play.

The right-handed batter will be looking to score his maiden century in the county after missing out one by eight runs on his debut against Worcestershire. Glamorgan captain praised Gill for his exceptional performance with the bat. He said, "The way Shubman batted was excellent, especially for someone so young (23), he's got a bright future ahead of him and he makes the game look so easy. We'll try to get as many as we can, we've got to get ourselves back in but if we bat positively, we'll see where we are before tea.