SICC Vs VARR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Live

Stockholm International Cricket Club will face Varmdo CC in the upcoming clash of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka 2020. SICC vs VARR will be played at Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld. SICC lost their first match of the season against Stockholm Super Kings. As for Varmdo CC, they are on the fourth spot of the points table and lost their first match against Marsta CC.

The SICC vs VARR live match will commence on Wednesday, July 8 at 9:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SICC vs VARR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the SICC vs VARR Dream11 prediction, SICC vs VARR Dream11 top picks and SICC vs VARR Dream11 team.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Posts Comical Video With Son On Disagreeing With Each Other: Watch

SICC vs VARR Dream11 team

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Joins Cricketers Who Want BCCI To Allow Indians In Foreign T20 Leagues

SICC vs VARR Dream11 top picks

Sarmad Imtiaz (Captain) Azeem Akhtar (Vice-captain) Usman Rafique Najeeb Akhlaqi Kashif Aziz Ibadur Rahman

Also Read | Indian Football Team Wishes Cricket Icon MS Dhoni On His 39th Birthday

SICC vs VARR Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SICC vs VARR Dream11 team

SICC vs VARR Dream11 team: Stockholm International Cricket Club (SICC)

Sarmad Imtiaz, Azeem Akhtar, Usman Rafique, Adnan Nazir, Yaseen Saleemi, Razzaq Abdul, Imran Rizvi, Usman Afzal, Saad Asad, Naveed Anjum, Hassan Mehmood, Abrar Ahmad, Zafar Malik, Imran Syed, Forqaan Hameed, Abu Darda, Bilal Muhammad

SICC vs VARR Dream11 team: Varmdo CC (VAR)

Javed Ahmadzai, Samir Momand, Irfan Nazir, Abdur Rahman, Saif Shirzad, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Kashif Aziz, Ibadur Rahman, Imamudin Orya, Faqir Khan, Khaled Anwar, Qasim Nqibzai, Noori Sanagul

Also Read | Virat Kohli Stuns Fans In Latest Workout Video With LQDCell Hydra: Watch

SICC vs VARR Dream11 prediction: SICC vs VARR Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Stockholm International Cricket Club : Sarmad Imtiaz (WK), Azeem Akhtar, Usman Rafique, Usman Afzal, Saad Asad, Abrar Ahmad, Zafar Malik, Razzaq Abdul, Imran Rizvi, Hassan Mehmood, Naveed Anjum

: Sarmad Imtiaz (WK), Azeem Akhtar, Usman Rafique, Usman Afzal, Saad Asad, Abrar Ahmad, Zafar Malik, Razzaq Abdul, Imran Rizvi, Hassan Mehmood, Naveed Anjum Varmdo CC: Javed Ahmadzai (WK), Samir Momand, Irfan Nazir, Abdur Rahman, Saif Shirzad, Najeeb Akhlaqi, Kashif Aziz, Ibadur Rahman, Imamudin Orya, Faqir Khan, Khaled Anwar

SICC vs VARR Dream11 prediction

Our SICC vs VARR Dream11 prediction is that Stockholm International Cricket Club will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The SICC vs VARR Dream11 prediction, SICC vs VARR Dream11 top picks and SICC vs VARR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SICC vs VARR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)