Sidharth Kaul: SRH Team 2021 Pacer Delights Fans By Posting Adorable Family Picture

Indian pacer Sidharth Kaul has made a name for himself with his inspiring performances in the Indian Premier League as well as domestic cricket. The 31-year-old has often used the knuckle-ball to get the better of the opposition batsmen and has chipped in with several match-winning performances for the Sunrisers Hyderabad over the years. The talented cricketer must be a delighted man as he became a father to a baby boy in February. Kaul has often taken to his social media accounts to share his happiness with his fans.

Fans give Sidharth Kaul's family picture a big thumbs up

Like many cricketing stars, Sidharth Kaul has also used his social media accounts to stay connected with his fans. The fast bowler often shares updates on the image and video sharing platform to give fans a glimpse of his personal life. The SRH cricketer once again stunned his followers by sharing an adorable family photo. In the latest post shared by the player, he seems to be all smiles in the company of his wife Harsimran Kaur and son Aryamaan.

Sidharth Kaul wife - Harsimran Kaur

The cricketer tied the knot with his wife Harsimran Kaur back in 2019. The two have been a regular feature on each other's social media accounts since then and fans have relished their stunning chemistry. The couple became proud parents to a baby boy on 21 February 2021.

Sidharth Kaul IPL 2021 journey

The bowler featured in three matches for the SRH side in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. The right-armer managed to pick up three wickets in as many matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.71. The Sidharth Kaul IPL 2021 stint came to an abrupt end after the latest edition of the T20 tournament had to be postponed indefinitely after multiple franchises including SRH complained of a bio-bubble breach. The SRH team could look to give Kaul more chances when the competition resumes as they look to shake things up in order to stage a miraculous turnaround.

Sidharth Kaul stats in IPL

The bowler is associated with the Hyderabad-based franchise since 2015 now and has gone on to become an integral part of the team with his lion-hearted bowling spells. Kaul has played 49 matches in the IPL so far and has 54 wickets to his name with a decent economy rate of 8.58. His best season in the franchise-based T20 competition came in 2018 as he finished the league with 21 wickets.

How did SRH fare in IPL 2021?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad visibly struggled to perform consistently in the IPL 2021. After having played 7 games, the 2016 champions could register only a single victory before the postponement of the tournament. David Warner also had to lose his captaincy after his team's underwhelming performance and the think tank chose Kane Williamson to be their new skipper halfway into the season. When it comes to the IPL 2021 points table, the Hyderabad side are languishing at the bottom of the table with 2 points. Here is a look at the SRH team 2021 -

SRH team 2021: David Warner (c), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Image source: Siddharth Kaul Instagram