Siechem Pondicherry T20, 2020 TUS Vs BUL Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Tuskers XI and Bulls XI will go up against each other in the inaugural edition of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League, 2020. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am IST from the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on November 22. Here are the TUS vs BUL live streaming details, how to watch TUS vs BUL live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Also Read | Inzamam-ul-Haq Claims Pak Wrongly Appealed For Ganguly's Wicket In 1999 Chennai Test

Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs BUL: Match preview

The Tuskers XI are unbeaten in their last three matches. After their last match against the Lions XI was abandoned, Tuskers XI lost a chance to rise in the rankings and remained in fourth place. They now have 10 points from three wins, two losses and four draws. They won their last match against the table-topping Sharks XI by a huge 74-run margin.

Meanwhile, Bulls XI have fallen right to the bottom of the points table after their loss against Lions XI on Friday. They have only 3 points to their name, all of which have come from tied/abandoned games. Still looking for their first victory, Bulls XI will take on a powerful Tuskers XI side knowing that they lost their last match against them by 24 runs. With just four matches left, it is highly unlikely that the Bulls will make it to the playoffs now.

Also Read | Marcus Stoinis Explains Why Virat Kohli Will Give More Than 100% In The Australia Series

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live streaming details

The Siechem Pondicherry T20 games not will be televised in India. TUS vs BUL live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website from 10:00 am onwards. TUS vs BUL live scores and match updates will be available on the Pondicherry Cricket Association's social media handles and website.

Also Read | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Offers Last Respects To Mohammed Siraj's Father

Siechem Pondicherry T20: pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, no rainfall is expected during the match. Mostly clear weather, with a temperature of 26°C, high humidity of 71% and 80% cloud cover has been predicted for the game. These conditions are expected to provide some assistance to swing/seam bowling on a pitch that has otherwise been overwhelmingly batting-friendly.

All but two of the matches at the tournament so far have seen totals of above 100. The highest score in the league is 198, made by the Lions XI and Tigers XI. The lowest total in the league was posted by Sharks XI who scored just 57 runs in their first match against the Panthers XI.

Also Read | Wasim Jaffer Adds 'Hera Pheri' Tadka To Troll Brad Hogg After His Comments On Rohit Sharma

Image Credits: CA Pondicherry website

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.