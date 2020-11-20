Siechem Pondicherry T20 BUL Vs LIO Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bulls XI take on Lions XI in the 20th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League, 2020. The BUL vs LIO match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm IST from the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on November 20. Here are the BUL vs LIO live streaming details, how to watch BUL vs LIO live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Siechem Pondicherry T20: Match preview

The two bottom-placed teams, Bulls XI and Lions XI go up against each other today in a last-ditch effort to put some points on the table. Bulls XI have failed to win a single match and are only saved by the three abandoned games that have produced three points for them. There have been some signs of a resurgence from the team as they managed to put up a competitive total of 176 in last night's game.

Lions XI, meanwhile, are also still on the lookout for their first win of the tournament. Their only point on the table has come, like their opponents today, from their one abandoned match. After a pretty close defeat against the table toppers, Tigers XI, Lions will go into this match hoping to get their first win as well.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: BUL vs LIO live streaming details

The Siechem Pondicherry League T20 games will not be televised in India. Fans who wish to watch the game live can access the BUL vs LIO live stream which will be available on the FanCode app and website at 2 pm IST. BUL vs LIO live scores and match updates will also be available on FanCode as well as on the social media handles and website of the Cricket Association of Pondicherry.

Siechem Pondicherry T20: pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there will be no rainfall during Bulls XI vs Lions XI. The weather is predicted to be sunny, with a humidity of 58% and no cloud cover. This will make for a very different set of conditions as opposed to the usually overcast conditions at the ground.

Of the 19 Siechem Pondicherry T20 games that have taken place as of now, all but two have seen scores of above 100. Tigers XI's 198 runs in the chase against Panthers XI is the highest total from this season so far. The lowest total was 57 by the Sharks XI in the inaugural game of the series.

Image Credits: CA Pondicherry website

