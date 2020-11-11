Siechem Pondicherry T20 BUL Vs TIG Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Bulls XI will go up against the Tigers XI in the second match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament. The BUL vs TIG match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am IST from the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, on Thursday, November 12. Here are the BUL vs TIG live streaming details, how to watch BUL vs TIG live in India, and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🏏 #PondicherryT20 to be telecasted live on Fancode from 11th November to 27th November. More details to follow.#cricketassociationofpondicherry pic.twitter.com/xy8PkZt5pD — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 6, 2020

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: PAN vs SHA preview

After the enormous success of various homegrown T20 league in the country, the Cricket Association of Pondicherry are all set to roll out their own domestic T20 competition. A total of six exciting teams will play 33 matches in the tournament for the championship. All the players and the match officials will remain in a bio-secure bubble throughout the tournament and they also will be insured for COVID-19.

Bulls XI, Sharks XI, Lions XI, Tigers XI, Panthers XI, and Tuskers XI are the teams who will battle it out between November 11 and November 27. A total of three matches will be played every day at the Siechem Stadium of Pondicherry. Bulls XI and Tigers XI will feature in the morning fixture on the second day of the competition.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: BUL vs TIG live streaming details

TV audiences will not be able to catch the BUL vs TIG live in India, as it is not a televised event. However, FanCode, the multi-sports aggregator of Dream Sports, is the official streaming partner for the event. Fans can tune in to the platform for the BUL vs TIG live streaming in India. For BUL vs TIG live scores and updates, one can visit the social media pages of the cricket association.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: PAN vs SHA pitch report and weather forecast

The strip at the Pondicherry stadium will be conducive to both batsmen and bowlers. Due to continuous rains in the past few days, batsmen will struggle to hit their strokes freely as the wicket is expected to be a damp one. The faster bowlers are bound to get assistance in the initial overs. The captain winning the toss will be inclined to bowl first, considering the conditions.

As predicted by AccuWeather, the contest is likely to be a rain-hit one. There are chances of rain interrupting the fixture during the first half. However, the weather will get better in the second innings. The temperature during the match is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

