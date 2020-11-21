Siechem Pondicherry T20 LIO Vs SHA Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Lions XI take on Sharks XI in the inaugural edition of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League this weekend. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST from the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on November 21. Here are the LIO vs SHA live streaming details, how to watch LIO vs SHA live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🏏 #PondicherryT20 to be telecasted live on Fancode from 11th November to 27th November. More details to follow.#cricketassociationofpondicherry pic.twitter.com/xy8PkZt5pD — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 6, 2020

Siechem Pondicherry T20 LIO vs SHA: Match preview

The Sharks XI are currently the top team in the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League. With four wins, two losses and three ties, Sharks XI have earned 11 points and have now managed to break away from the group of four teams who all had nine points. However, the Sharks' poor net run rate of -0.908 will put them at a disadvantage if they lose any of their matches going forward. After losing their first game of the series, the Sharks bounced back quickly. They won their last game against the Tigers XI by just two runs.

The Lions XI meanwhile, are also on the comeback trail. Having either lost or tied each of their matches until now, the Lions XI won their first match, against the Bulls XI yesterday. The previously bottom-placed Lions XI side put up this season's joint-highest total of 198 and won the match with a huge 52-run margin. They are now in second-last place with four points. The Lions lost their last game against the Sharks by just two runs.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live streaming details

The Siechem Pondicherry T20 games not will be televised in India. LIO vs SHA live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website from 7:30 pm onwards. LIO vs SHA live scores and match updates will be available on the Pondicherry Cricket Association's social media handles and website.

Siechem Pondicherry T20: pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the LIO vs SHA match will have clear weather. No rainfall is expected during the match. The temperature will be at 28°C with high humidity of 69% and no cloud cover. These conditions might make the otherwise overwhelmingly batting-friendly pitch a little more suitable for swing bowling. All but two of the matches at the tournament have seen a total above 100 so far.

The highest scores at the league have come from the Lions XI and the Tigers XI who have both made 198 runs. The lowest total at the league so far has come from the second team for today, the Sharks XI. The team scored just 57 runs in their first match against the Panthers XI.

