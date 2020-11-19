Siechem Pondicherry T20 LIO Vs TIG Live Stream Details, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Lions XI go up against the Tigers XI in the 15th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20, 2020. The LIO vs TIG match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm IST from the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, on Thursday, November 19. Here are the LIO vs TIG live streaming details, how to watch LIO vs TIG live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Siechem Pondicherry T20: LIO vs TIG preview

In a tale of two vastly differing fortunes, the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League table-toppers Tigers XI will take on the last-placed team, the Lions XI. The Tigers won their first three games on the trot and have had one match abandoned so far. The side already have seven points from just their four games. This gives them a massive advantage going into the second half of the competition and makes them a strong contender for the playoffs.

The Lions XI, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of the tournament. Their saving grace is the sole point they have gained from their one abandoned game. The Lions will have to brush off this terrible run if want to have any chance of keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live in India: LIO vs TIG live streaming details

None of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 games will be televised in India. For ardent fans of the sport, the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League LIO vs TIG live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. LIO vs TIG live scores and match updates will be available on Siechem Pondicherry T20's social media handles and website.

Siechem Pondicherry T20: LIO vs TIG pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there is a 20% chance of rain during the match with a chance for heavier rainfall later in the day. There should not be any interruption during the match, however. The humidity of 70% and cloud cover of 82% that has been forecast for the hours of the match will have some impact on the conditions of the pitch and is expected to provide some support for the pacers.

The Siechem Pondicherry T20 games that have taken place till now, have been very high scoring. With the exception of two matches, each innings of each of the games have seen scores above 100. Today's competitors, the Tigers XI have the distinction of having set the highest total in the series so far. This came in a chase effort against the Panthers.

Image Credits: Cricket Association Pondicherry Twitter

