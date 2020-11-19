Siechem Pondicherry T20 LIO Vs TIG Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Lions XI and Tigers XI are set to feature in the upcoming league match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm IST from the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, on Thursday, November 19. Here are the LIO vs TIG live streaming details, how to watch LIO vs TIG live in India, and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🏏🏏 Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11 starts today. Panthers XI face Sharks XI in the tournament opener. Catch the action live on Fancode. pic.twitter.com/Z9xcfURhoy — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 11, 2020

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: LIO vs TIG preview

Both the teams have had contrasting campaigns so far in the competition. Tigers have been the most dominant team in the competition and have impressed with their consistency as well. They are yet to lose a single contest in the league and are also the table toppers. Having played four matches so far, Tigers have won three of them, while one game had to be abandoned.

The Lions, on the other hand, are in desperate need of an inspirational victory in the tournament. The side are still searching for their maiden win in the competition. Being the wooden spooners, the clash against the table-toppers will be a challenging one for the unit. A thumping win over Tigers, will help Lions bounce back and stage a turnaround.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: LIO vs TIG live streaming details

The matches of the tournament are not scheduled for a live telecast in India. The Siechem Pondicherry T20 live matches will be available on the FanCode app. The platform is the official streaming partner for the league, and fans can tune in to catch LIO vs TIG live in India. For LIO vs TIG live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the cricket association.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: pitch report and weather forecast

Faster bowlers are expected to play a huge role on the wicket in Pondicherry. Barring a single fixture, it has been visibly tough to score runs quickly on the strip. The same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming matches as well. Considering the conditions, as well as the results of past matches, the captain winning the toss could opt to bowl first.

As for the weather, conditions will be cloudy during the match time. However, there are no chances of rain causing an interruption in the contest. The temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the game, as per AccuWeather.

Image source: CA Pondicherry Instagram

