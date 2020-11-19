Siechem Pondicherry T20 PAN Vs BUL Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Panthers XI and Bulls XI will feature in the upcoming league match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST from the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, on Thursday, November 19. Here are the PAN vs BUL live streaming details, how to watch PAN vs BUL live in India, and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🏏 #PondicherryT20 to be telecasted live on Fancode from 11th November to 27th November. More details to follow.#cricketassociationofpondicherry pic.twitter.com/xy8PkZt5pD — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 6, 2020

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: PAN vs BUL preview

Panthers are all set to take on Bulls in the evening fixture on Thursday. Considering the dynamics of the points table, the upcoming contest promises to be an exciting one. Panthers have been the more impressive team out of the two. They are currently placed at the second position on the points table with three wins in five encounters.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar, Virender Sehwag To Make Commentary Comebacks

Bulls have not had an ideal start to their Siechem Pondicherry T20 campaign. In spite of a few individual brilliant performances, they have failed to fire as a collective unit. Having played six matches in the competition, they are still searching for their maiden victory. They have lost three matches so far, whereas the other three matches were abandoned. Both the teams have an impressive line-up, and the encounter is bound to enthrall the ardent followers of the league.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: PAN vs BUL live streaming details

There is no live telecast scheduled for the league in the country. However, FanCode by Dream Sports has bagged the exclusive rights for streaming Siechem Pondicherry T20 live in India. Fans can tune in to the platform to catch PAN vs BUL live in India from 6:30 pm. For PAN vs BUL live scores, one can keep a tab on the social media accounts of the cricket association.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar Slammed For Wanting Rohit Sharma As India's Captain In Australia Tests

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: PAN vs BUL pitch report and weather forecast

The strip at Pondicherry is known to be balanced on that provides assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. Fast bowlers have dominated the competition so far, with immense help from the surface as well as the weather. They are likely to play a huge role in this contest as well. Scoring runs will not be easy in the initial overs, however, batsmen will be able to hit strokes freely in the latter stages. Considering the conditions, and the results of the past matches, the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia 2020: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami Not To Play Last 2 T20Is?

As for the weather, conditions will be mostly cloudy during the game. While many matches have been called off in the tournament due to rain, there are no chances of rain causing an interruption in this fixture. The temperature during the game will hover around 28 degrees Celsius as per AccuWeather.

ALSO READ | Moeen Ali Rubbishes Racism Allegations In English Cricket Amidst Black Lives Matter Uproar

Image source: CA Pondicherry Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.