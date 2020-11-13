Siechem Pondicherry T20 PAN Vs LIO Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Panthers XI (PAN) will go up against the Lions XI (LIO) in the 6th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20, 2020. The PAN vs LIO match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, on Friday, November 13. Here are the PAN vs LIO live streaming details, how to watch PAN vs LIO live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 schedule

🏏🏏 Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11 starts today. Panthers XI face Sharks XI in the tournament opener. Catch the action live on Fancode. pic.twitter.com/Z9xcfURhoy — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 11, 2020

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: Tournament preview ahead of PAN vs LIO live streaming

The ongoing Pondicherry T20 League 2020 is the inaugural edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event which will run from November 11 to 27. All matches will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground.

The upcoming PAN vs LIO match is the sixth match of the tournament. As of now, the Panthers XI have played two matches to register one win and are currently placed second on the points table. On the other hand, the Lions XI are yet to register a victory from their one fixture and are placed fourth on the points table.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: PAN vs LIO live streaming details

The Siechem Pondicherry T20 live broadcast for television will not be available in India. For ardent fans of the sport, the PAN vs LIO live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. The PAN vs LIO live scores and match updates will be available on Siechem Pondicherry T20's Instagram handle. The updates for the PAN vs LIO live in India and PAN vs LIO live scores will also be available on the social media handles of CA Pondicherry.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: Weather forecast ahead of PAN vs LIO live streaming

Much like several Siechem Pondicherry T20 matches played so far, a rain threat looms over the upcoming PAN vs LIO match as well. As per AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during match time with the temperature expected to hover around 28° Celsius, with the chances of rainfall being 24 percent.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: Pitch report ahead of PAN vs LIO live streaming

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is known to be conducive for batting. After four matches of the ongoing tournament, the average first innings score has been 144. As evidenced from the match results, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

