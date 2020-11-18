Siechem Pondicherry T20 PAN Vs SHA Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Panthers XI will lock horns against the Sharks XI in Match 16 of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The match will be played at the Siechem Cricket Stadium and will begin at 10:00 AM IST. Here's a look at the PAN vs SHA live streaming details, pitch and weather report and the match preview.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: Panthers vs Sharks preview

The Panthers and the Sharks featured in the Siechem Pondicherry T20 opener, where the Panther registered a convincing eight-wicket win. The Sharks have since then done well to bounce back and have claimed back-to-back victories in their following games, beating the Lions XI and the Bulls XI. Panthers, on the other hand, have continued to their good run, with a defeat against Tigers XI the only blemish in their record. Panthers are favourites for the clash on Thursday, but Sharks could mount a challenge to their juggernaut.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: Panthers vs Sharks probable playing XIs

Panthers XI: George Samuel A, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zesshan N, Shivam Singh S, D Rohit, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, T A Abeesh, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma

George Samuel A, Sheldon Jackson, Ameer Zesshan N, Shivam Singh S, D Rohit, Sagar Trivedi, Raghu Sharma, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, T A Abeesh, R Vijai, Bharat Bhushan Sharma Sharks XI: Nipun Gaikwad, N Janarthanan, C Magendrian, R Pravin, K Aravind, S Suresh-Kumar, M Iyyappan, Arjun Ganesh, Aditya Singh Chauhan, Deepak Kumar Sherawat, Chandra Sekar DT

Panthers vs Sharks pitch and weather report

The wicket at the Siechem Cricket Ground has been favourable towards the bowlers in the tournament. Teams are expected to score in the region of 121, with runs scoring coming at a laboured rate of 6. Captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first, as chasing has proved to be conducive so far this tournament. According to Accuweather, the game is likely to be affected by rain, with 20% chances of rainfall. The cloud cover is likely to further aid the bowlers as they will look to use the singing conditions to full effect.

How to watch PAN vs SHA live in India?

There is no live telecast scheduled for Siechem Pondicherry T20 in the country. Fans who wish to catch PAN vs SHA live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator is the exclusive streaming partner for the competition. For PAN vs SHA live scores and updates, one can visit the social media pages of the Association.

