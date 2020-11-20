Siechem Pondicherry T20 SHA Vs TIG Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Sharks XI take on the Tigers XI in match 21 of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League, 2020. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST from the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, on November 20. Here are the SHA vs TIG live streaming details, how to watch SHA vs TIG live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 SHA vs TIG: Match preview

After a slow start to the tournament, the Sharks XI have rebounded quickly. They are currently in third place on the table with nine points from three wins and three abandoned games. Their only loss the series so far came in their first match against the Panthers XI. The Sharks put up a measly total of 57 which was chased down by the Panthers in just 13 overs. A win today could take them to the top of the table.

Tigers XI meanwhile, are proving to be the standout team this season. The team has remained unbeaten thought the tournament and are at the top the table with nine points. They have all won four of their completed games and have had one match abandoned. Their superior net run rate of 1.288 is also a huge advantage, helping them retain the top position despite three teams having the same number of points.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: SHA vs TIG live streaming details

Siechem Pondicherry League T20 games will not be televised in India. Fans who wish to watch the game live can access the SHA vs TIG live stream which will be available on the FanCode app and website at 7 pm IST. SHA vs TIG live scores and match updates will also be available on FanCode as well as on the social media handles and website of the Cricket Association of Pondicherry.

Siechem Pondicherry T20: Pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there will be no rainfall during the Sharks XI vs Tigers XI match tonight. The weather during the encounter is predicted to be clear, with a humidity of 77% and minimal cloud cover. Fans can expect an uninterrupted game, with each team playing their full 20 overs. The trend at the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League games so far has been of high-scoring games.

All but two games in the series so far have seen scores of above 100. The Tigers XI's score of 198 in their chase against the Panthers XI is the highest total in this season yet. The lowest total of the season as fo now is 57, made by the Sharks XI in the inaugural game of the series.

Image Credits: CA Pondicherry Twitter

