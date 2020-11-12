Siechem Pondicherry T20 TIG Vs PAN Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Tigers XI will take on Panthers XI in the fourth match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament. The TIG vs PAN match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST from the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, on Thursday, November 12. Here are the TIG vs PAN live streaming details, how to watch TIG vs PAN live in India, and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: TIG vs PAN preview

The two in-form teams will battle it out after their triumphant performances in their respective opening encounters. Panthers XI featured in the inaugural match of the competition. Their bowling line-up ran through the batting order of their opponents, Sharks XI as they restricted them to a paltry score of 57 runs. Panthers XI comfortably chased down the total in the 14th over.

Tigers XI on the other hand also featured in the morning fixture of the day. They were brilliant in all three departments and trumped Bulls XI by 43 runs. With both teams having momentum on their side, a thrilling contest could be on the cards.

🏏Tigers XI defeated Bulls XI in the second match of the Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11.#CricketAssociationOfPondicherry #Pondicherry pic.twitter.com/HEf3m4NNs6 — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 12, 2020

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: TIG vs PAN live streaming details

No live telecast of the tournament will be available in India. Fans who wish to catch TIG vs PAN live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator platform is the official streaming partner for the league in the country. For TIG vs PAN live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the cricket board.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: pitch report and weather forecast

Apart from the opening match, the wicket has offered assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The even bounce on the wicket will give an upper hand to the batsmen as they will be able to play their strokes freely. Faster bowlers will play a huge part with the new ball, however, there is nothing much for the spinners on the surface. The captain winning the toss will be inclined to bat first and post an imposing total upfront.

As predicted by AccuWeather, conditions will be cloudy during the game. Rain is likely to cause an interruption in the second innings. The temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius during the match.

