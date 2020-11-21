Siechem Pondicherry T20 TIG Vs PAN Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Tigers XI take on Panthers XI this weekend in the inaugural edition of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League, 2020. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm IST from the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on November 21. Here are the TIG vs PAN live streaming details, how to watch TIG vs PAN live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🏏🏏 Panthers XI defeated Bulls XI in the final encounter of the day. Ameer Zeeshan and Rohit Damodaren added 99 runs for the 2nd wicket partnership during the chase.#CricketAssociationOfPondicherry #Pondicherry #PondicherryT20 pic.twitter.com/mt9imdZGyz — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 19, 2020

Also Read | Aakash Chopra Urges Kolkata To Hand Over Captaincy Reigns To Youngster Shubman Gill

Siechem Pondicherry T20 TIG vs PAN: Match preview

The Tigers XI and the Panthers XI will fight it out today in an effort to join Sharks XI at the top with 11 points to their name. Both teams currently have nine points each and are second and third on the table respectively. They are joined in the top four by Tuskers XI who also have nine points. The team winning today would give themselves a clear advantage over the No. 3 and No. 4 teams.

Having lost their last encounter against the Sharks XI by just two runs - their first loss of the season - Tigers XI will be looking to return to winning ways today. They will also go into the match knowing that they have already defeated the Panthers XI once. The last Tigers XI vs Panther XI game ended in a close victory for the Tigers, who just managed to chase the 195-run total with two balls to spare. Panthers XI meanwhile, won their last match against Bulls XI and will hope to keep the winning streak going.

Also Read | Pacer Mohammed Siraj's Father Mohammed Ghouse Passes Away Due To Lung Ailment

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live streaming details

None of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 games will be televised in India. For ardent fans of the sport, TIG vs PAN live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. TIG vs PAN live scores and match updates will be available on Siechem Pondicherry T20's Instagram handle.

Also Read | KL Rahul Toils Hard During Group Training Session Ahead Of Aus Limited-overs Series

Siechem Pondicherry T20: Pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts a sunny day today, with no rainfall expected during the match. The weather conditions during the Tigers XI vs Panthers XI match today will be warm, with a humidity of 52% and a cloud cover of 23%. It is evident that the pitch at Pondicherrry favours the batsmen, as, with the exception of two games, every match has seen a total above 100.

Today's two teams were a part of the match with the highest total in the league so far. Their total has now been matched by the Lions XI who made 198 in their match yesterday. The Panthers have also been a part of the match with the lowest total of the season, which is 57, made by the Sharks XI against them.

Also Read | Aakash Chopra Explains Why Leggie Rashid Khan Was An Impactful Bowler In Dream11 IPL 2020

Image Credits: CA Pondicherry website

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.