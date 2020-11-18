Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS Vs BUL Live Streaming Info, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Tuskers XI and Bulls XI are slated to feature in the upcoming match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament on Wednesday, November 18. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 6:30 pm IST. Here are the TUS vs BUL live streaming details, how to watch TUS vs BUL live in India, and the pitch and weather report for the contest, and where to follow TUS vs BUL live scores.

🏏🏏 Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11 starts today. Panthers XI face Sharks XI in the tournament opener. Catch the action live on Fancode. pic.twitter.com/Z9xcfURhoy — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 11, 2020

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: TUS vs BUL preview

The contest is extremely crucial for Tuskers as well as the Bulls considering their position on the points table in Siechem Pondicherry T20. The teams have not had a flying start to their respective campaigns and will be desperate to stage a turnaround at this juncture. Having featured in five matches so far, Bulls are still searching for their maiden win in the tournament. They are placed at the bottom half of the table, and a win in this contest will give them the much-needed push.

Tuskers have fared marginally better when compared to the Bulls, but they also have the challenging task of playing two back to back T20 matches on the same day. They are also scheduled to face the Panthers XI in the afternoon fixture, post which they will battle it out against the Bulls in an evening clash. Bulls will have a keen eye on how Tuskers perform in their first match of the day.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: TUS vs BUL live streaming details

There is no official live telecast scheduled for the league in India. However, the Siechem Pondicherry T20 live matches will be available on the FanCode app. The platform is the official streaming partner for the league, and fans can tune in to catch TUS vs BUL live in India. For TUS vs BUL live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the cricket association.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: Pitch report and weather forecast

As we have observed, the wicket at Pondicherry has provided assistance to the faster bowlers. Apart from a single high scoring encounter, bowlers have been more dominant in the battle between bat and bowl. The same trend is likely to continue in the Wednesday fixture as well. Considering the results of past matches and the playing conditions, the captain winning the toss could look to bowl first.

As for the weather, as per the prediction by AccuWeather, heavy cloud coverage is expected during the clash. Fortunately for the playing teams, rain will stay away from the encounter. The temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: CA Pondicherry

