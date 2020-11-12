Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS Vs BUL Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Tuskers XI go up against the Bulls XI in the 5th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20, 2020. The TUS vs BUL match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am IST from the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, on Friday, November 13. Here are the TUS vs BUL live streaming details, how to watch TUS vs BUL live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Siechem Pondicherry T20: TUS vs BUL preview

Building upon the success of the domestic T20 leagues hosted by the Andhra and Jharkhand Cricket Associations, the Pondicherry Cricket Association has organized the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League. The inaugural edition of the league will begin on November 11. The final game of the league will be held on November 27.

Six teams - the Panthers XI, Sharks XI, Bulls XI, Tigers XI, Lions XI and Tuskers XI will fight for the title. The competition will follow the double round-robin format followed by semi-finals and a final.

Friday's game will be the second one for both the Bulls XI and the Tuskers XI. The Bulls lost their first game against the Tigers on Thursday. It was a high scoring game, with the Tigers putting up a daunting total of 168. The Bulls failed to chase this total, managing just 125 in their 20 overs. The Tuskers will go up against the Lions in their first match as well on Thursday.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live in India: TUS vs BUL live streaming details

The Siechem Pondicherry T20 series games will not be televised in India. For ardent fans of the sport, the TUS vs BUL live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. The TUS vs BUL live scores and match updates will be available on Siechem Pondicherry T20's Instagram handle.

Siechem Pondicherry T20: TUS vs BUL pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there is a 47% chance of rain during the match and a prediction for a thunderstorm in the hours before a match. This might mean that the match will be cut short by rain. The high humidity and cloud cover that has been forecast for the hours of the match will also have some impact on the conditions of the pitch and is expected to provide some support for the pacers.

Of the two Siechem Pondicherry, T20 games that have taken place till now, the first was very low-scoring, with both teams making less than 70 runs. The second game was just the opposite and saw the Tigers XI make 168. Despite the huge score, the pitch seems to be assisting the bowlers much more as of now and is expected to remain that way for tomorrow's matches.

Image Credits: CA Pondicherry Twitter

