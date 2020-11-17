Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS Vs BUL Live Streaming, Weather And Pitch Report, Preview

Tuskers XI (TUS) will take on the Bulls XI (BUL) in the Match 8 of the Siechem Pondicherry T20, 2020 on Wednesday, November 18. The TUS vs BUL match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM (IST) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Here are the TUS vs BUL live streaming details, how to watch TUS vs BUL live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: Tournament preview ahead of TUS vs BUL live streaming

The ongoing Pondicherry T20 League 2020 is the inaugural edition of the tournament. Six teams are participating in the event which will run from November 11 to 27. All matches will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry’s Siechem Ground. The upcoming TUS vs BUL match is the eighth match of the tournament.

The Tuskers have played five matches, having won one, lost one while three games were abandoned. On the other hand, the Bulls, who have played four matches, are searching for their first win. They have currently lost one and three games have been abandoned. Both teams will look to secure a win in this fixture and gain some momentum going forward.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: TUS vs BUL live streaming details

The Siechem Pondicherry T20 live broadcast for television will not be available in India. For ardent fans of the sport, the TUS vs BUL live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website. Moreover, the TUS vs BUL live scores and match updates will be available on Siechem Pondicherry T20's Instagram handle. The updates for the TUS vs BUL live in India and TUS vs BUL will also be available on the social media handles of CA Pondicherry.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: Weather forecast ahead of TUS vs BUL live streaming

Much like several Siechem Pondicherry T20 matches played so far, a partial rain threat looms over the upcoming TUS vs BUL match as well. As per AccuWeather, the weather will be partly sunny during match time with the temperature expected to hover around 28° Celsius. Meanwhile, the chances of rainfall remain around 70 per cent.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: Pitch report ahead of TIG vs TUS live streaming

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is known to be conducive for batting. After four completed matches of the ongoing tournament, the average first innings score has been 143. As evidenced from the match results, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

SOURCE: CA PONDICHERRY WEBSITE

