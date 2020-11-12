Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS Vs LIO Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Tuskers XI and Lions XI are set to feature in the third match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament. The TUS vs LIO match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 pm IST from the Cricket Association Pondicherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry, on Thursday, November 12. Here are the TUS vs LIO live streaming details, how to watch TUS vs LIO live in India, and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🏏🏏 Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11 starts today. Panthers XI face Sharks XI in the tournament opener. Catch the action live on Fancode. pic.twitter.com/Z9xcfURhoy — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 11, 2020

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: TUS vs LIO preview

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry has introduced their an all-new domestic T20 competition for their players. The tournament will give a platform to six teams to showcase their talent on a bigger stage. The teams will battle it out in a total of 33 matches. The league kicks off on November 11 and the finals will be held on November 27.

After an exciting opening day contest, Tuskers XI and Lions XI will open their campaign on the second day of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League. Both the teams boast of up-and-coming talent players from Pondicherry, and fans are in for a thriller of a contest. F Farooque Ahmed will lead the Tuskers XI side, whereas Surendar B is the captain for Lions XI.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: TUS vs LIO live streaming details

The matches of the tournament are not scheduled for a live telecast in India. The Siechem Pondicherry T20 live matches will be available on the FanCode app. The platform is the official streaming partner for the league, and fans can tune in to catch TUS vs LIO live in India. For TUS vs LIO live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the cricket association.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live: pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at Pondicherry will assist the faster bowlers, and they are expected to play a major role. During the opening game as well, it was observed that scoring runs against fast bowlers proved to be difficult and the team batting first was bundled out for 57 runs. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first in an attempt to restrict the opposition to a below-par score.

As forecasted by AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match time. There are chances of rain causing an interruption in the second half of the contest. The temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: Cricket Association of Pondicherry Instagram

