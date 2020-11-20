Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS Vs LIO Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch & Weather Report

The Tuskers XI are all set to take on the Lions XI in match 22 of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League, 2020. The TUS vs LIO match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am IST from the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, on November 21. Here are the TUS vs LIO live streaming details, how to watch TUS vs LIO live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS vs LIO: Match preview

The Tuskers XI will be playing their ninth group stage game of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League tomorrow. They will be going up against the lowest placed team on the table - Lions XI. As of now, the Tuskers are looking like prime candidates to make it to the playoffs. They are among the four teams on the table who have nine points each and with a net run rate of 0.644 they are in third place. The Tuskers have won three, lost two and tied three of their games in the league so far.

It has been a terrible season for the Lions XI who have not managed to pull together and hadn't scored a single win until today. Of their five encounters in the league, the Lions have lost four and tied one game. This puts them in bottom place on the table with just one grace point from their abandoned match.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 live streaming details

Siechem Pondicherry League T20 games will not be televised in India. Fans who wish to watch the game live can access the TUS vs LIO live streaming which will be available on the FanCode app and website at 10 am IST. TUS vs LIO live scores and match updates will also be available on FanCode as well as on the social media handles and website of the Cricket Association of Pondicherry.

Siechem Pondicherry T20: Pitch report and weather forecast

According to Accuweather, there will be no rainfall during the Tuskers XI vs Lions XI match. The weather during the encounter is predicted to be sunny, with a humidity of 72% and a cloud cover of 17%. Fans can expect an uninterrupted game, with each team playing their full 20 overs.

All but two games at the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League so far have seen scores of above 100. The highest score in the league so far came from the Tigers XI who scored 198 in their chase against the Panthers XI. The lowest total of the season as of now is 57, made by the Sharks XI in the inaugural game of the series.

