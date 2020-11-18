Siechem Pondicherry T20 TUS Vs PAN Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Tuskers XI (TUS) and Panthers XI (PAN) to clash in Match 9 of the Siechem Pondicherry T20, 2020 on Wednesday, November 18. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 pm (IST) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Here are the TUS vs PAN live streaming details, how to watch TUS vs PAN live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

🙌Super Sunday Double-Header

📍 Siechem Cricket Ground

📺 Live on Fancode from 1.30 PM today (15th Nov 2020)#PondicherryT20 #cricketassociationofpondicherry #Pondicherry pic.twitter.com/HmiFjIWdo4 — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 15, 2020

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: TUS vs PAN preview

Tuskers have struggled to get going in the competition so far and are in desperate need of a turnaround. Having played five matches in the league so far, they only have a sole victory to their name. In spite of their dismal performance, they are placed at the third spot on the points table, and a win in this fixture will help them regain their confidence.

ALSO READ | Team India Speedster Sudeep Tyagi Announces Retirement From All Formats Of Cricket

Panthers, on the other hand, have played four matches and have managed to win two of them. They occupy the second spot on the table and will be keen to hold on to their position in the top half. They are coming into the contest after a comprehensive 8-wicket win over Lions XI.

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: TUS vs PAN live streaming details

There is no live telecast scheduled for Siechem Pondicherry T20 in the country. Fans who wish to catch TUS vs PAN live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator is the exclusive streaming partner for the competition. For TUS vs PAN live scores and updates, one can visit the social media pages of the Association.

ALSO READ | Bangladesh Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan Receives Threat Over Allegedly Inaugurating Kali Puja

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: Weather forecast

The weather has played a huge part in the competition so far. With several matches getting abandoned due to rain, fans and the teams will hope for an uninterrupted contest on Wednesday. As predicted by AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match. However, fortunately, there are no chances of rain causing a hindrance in the contest. The temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | Irfan Pathan Tweets From Sri Lanka Ahead Of LPL 2020 As Fans Wish Him Luck; See Picture

Siechem Pondicherry T20 Live: Pitch report ahead

The wicket at the venue has been conducive towards the bowlers in the tournament. Apart from a single fixture, bowlers have played a huge role and dominated the duel between bat and bowl. The same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming game as well. Faster bowlers will look to make the most of the cloudy conditions and strike early with the new ball. Considering the conditions, the captain winning the toss could opt to bowl first.

ALSO READ | Varun Chakravarthy Fanboys Over Vijay & Asks Quirky Question, His Kolkata Team Answers

Image source: CA Pondicherry website

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.