SIG Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, ECS T10 League Live

Sigtuna CC will face Kista Cricket Club this week at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm, Sweden. The ECS T10 League will start from June 15 and will go on all the way till June 19. The ECS T10 League will be played in a double round format. Sigtuna CC, Indiska CC, Alby Zalmi CC, Stockholm CC, Pakistanska Foreningen and Djurgardens IF Cricketforning are the six teams participating in the tournament this year. All the matches are scheduled to be held at the Marsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.

The KCC vs SMI match will commence on Thursday, June 18 at 7:30 PM IST. Fans can play the SIG vs KCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the SIG vs KCC Dream11 prediction, SIG vs KCC Dream11 top picks and SIG vs KCC Dream11 team.

SIG vs KCC Dream11 Team

ECS T10 League SIG vs KCC live scores: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at Marsta Cricket Club is on the slower side in terms of scoring runs. Slow bowlers are expected to gain the advantage of the pitch conditions. According to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be partly sunny. However, the weather forecast also suggests light showers during the day which could be a concern to the ECS T10 League fixtures for Thursday.

SIG vs KCC Dream11 Top Picks

Raja-Azhar Mahmood (Captain) Ataullah Safi (Vice-captain) Zulfiqar Kiyani Kashan Khan (WK) Muhammad FarhanAnwar Shahid Nawaz

Squads for the SIG vs KCC Dream11 team

SIG vs KCC Dream11 team: Sigtuna CC (SIG)

Ataullah Safi, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Adnan Raza, Ahmad Ejaz, Amir Mir, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rehman, Osama Saleem, Qurban Ali, Shahzaib Hassan, Sohaib Atif, Umer Waqar, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Raja Mahmood, Arshpreet Singh, Ch Shaftaz

SIG vs KCC Dream11 team: Kista Cricket Club (KCC)

Fashahid Shah, Kashan Khan, Chandan Khatri, Muhammad Farhan Anwar, Nasir Khan, Arif Zaidi, Rizwan Baig, Aleem Muhammad Siddiqi, Pankaj Kaul, Zubair Abbas, Maqoos Badar, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Asif, Junaid Azam, Ahsan Mehmood, Ghazzai Mehdi, Hamza Iqbal, Imran Hussain, Sudharma Srinivasan Damarla, Naeem Ullah Khan.

SIG vs KCC Dream11 prediction

Our SIG vs KCC Dream11 prediction is that Kista Cricket Club will win this game.

Note: The SIG vs KCC Dream11 prediction, SIG vs KCC Dream11 top picks and SIG vs KCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SIG vs KCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Cover image source: European Cricket/Facebook