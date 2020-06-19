SIG Vs PF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

Sigtuna CC (SIG) will take on Pakistanska Foreningen (PF) in the final of the ECS T10 League. The SIG vs PF live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm on Friday, June 19 at 9:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction, SIG vs PF Dream11 team and SIG vs PF Dream11 top picks.

SIG vs PF Dream11 preview

SIG entered the final after beating Kista CC by 12 runs in the semi-final of the tournament. Batting first, SIG scored 96 for the loss of 5 wickets with Muhammad Abdul Rehman scoring a fine half-century. KCCC did try to put up a fight, but they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals ending up with 84/9. For SIG, Adnan Raza picked up 4 wickets for just 17 runs. They will now beat PF in the final, who overcame the challenge from Alby Zalmi in other semi-finals, winning by 42 runs.

SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction: Squads for SIG vs PF Dream11 team

SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction: SIG vs PF Dream11 squad: SIG

Ataullah Saifi, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Muhammad Saad Nawaz, AHeading 2dil Mahmood Afzal, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Umer Waqar, Ahmad Ejaz, Sohaib Atif, Adnan Raza, Shahzaib Hassan, Osama Saleem, Amir Mir, Qurban Ali, Ch-Shaftaz Ahmed, Raja Azhar Mahmood, Arshpreet Singh.

SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction: SIG vs PF Dream11 squad: PF

Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

SIG vs PF Dream11 top picks

Here's our SIG vs PF Dream11 top picks for the SIG vs PF Dream11 match -

C Share Ali

Muhammad Rehman

Adnan Raza

SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction: SIG vs PF Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction: SIG vs PF Dream 11 likely playing XI: SIG

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, S Hassan, M Nawaz, M Rehman, A Azhar, U Waqar, O Saleem, A Singh and A Raza

SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction: SIG vs PF Dream 11 likely playing XI: PF

C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, M Usama, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal

SIG vs PF Dream11 team

Here's our SIG vs PF Dream11 team for the SIG vs PF Dream11 match -

Wicketkeeper: C Share Ali

Batsmen: Muhammad Rehman, Q Ali, C ALi, A Amin

All-rounders: A Afzal, S A Khan

Bowlers: M Bilal, Umar Khan, Adnan Raza, Arshpreet Singh

SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction

As per our SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction, SIG will be favourites to win the tournament.

Note: The SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction, SIG vs PF Dream11 top picks and SIG vs PF Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SIG vs PF Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET/ INSTAGRAM)