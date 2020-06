SIG Vs STO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

Sigtuna CC will take on Stockholm Cricket Club in the league match of the ECS T10 League 2020 on Monday, June 15. The STO vs IND live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. The SIG vs STO live match will commence at 3:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our SIG vs STO Dream11 prediction, the SIG vs STO match prediction and SIG vs STO Dream11 team and SIG vs STO playing 11 that is expected to fetch you the maximum points in the SIG vs STO live match.

SIG vs STO Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SIG vs STO Dream11 team

SIG vs STO Dream11 prediction: SIG vs STO Dream11 squad: Stockholm CC

Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramalingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.

SIG vs STO Dream11 prediction: SIG vs STO Dream11 squad: Sigtuna

Ataullah Saifi, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Muhammad Saad Nawaz, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Umer Waqar, Ahmad Ejaz, Sohaib Atif, Adnan Raza, Shahzaib Hassan, Osama Saleem, Amir Mir, Qurban Ali, Ch-Shaftaz Ahmed, Raja Azhar Mahmood, Arshpreet Singh.

SIG vs STO Dream11 top picks

Here's our SIG vs STO Dream11 top picks for the SIG vs STO Dream11 match

Imran Khan

Akanshu Mahajan

Dipanjan Dey

Suhas Murali

SIG vs STO Dream11 prediction: SIG vs STO Dream 11 likely playing XIs

SIG vs STO Dream11 prediction: SIG vs STO Dream 11 likely playing XI: STO

Vinod Chalindra, Kaushik Vats, Jyotimoi Saikia, Abhishek Mathur, Harsha Vardahana, Sampat Manju, Himanshu Patel, Akanshu Mahajan, Avinash Upadhyaya, Suman Momhamatam, N Komalla

SIG vs STO Dream11 prediction: SIG vs STO Dream 11 likely playing XI: SIG

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, S Hassan, M Nawaz, M Rehman, A Azhar, U Waqar, O Saleem, A Singh and A Raza

SIG vs STO Dream11 team

SIG vs STO Dream11 prediction

As per our SIG vs STO Dream 11 prediction, SIG start as favourites to win the match

Note: The SIG vs STO Dream11 prediction, SIG vs STO Dream11 top picks and SIG vs STO Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SIG vs STO Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.