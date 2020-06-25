Simmons Wants 'mentally Tough' Windies To Ace Their Skill-game, Be Sharp Versus England

West Indies are gearing up to face England as international cricket is all set to resume on July 8 after a three-month-long gap and head coach Phil Simmons wants his 'mentally tough' batsman to continue working on their skills and be sharp right from the first game. The Windies will take on England in a three-match Test series commencing from July 8 in a bio-secure environment. With both sides having already completed the isolation period and kicking off training behind closed doors, Phil Simmons expects his batsmen to get cracking right from ball one and wants them to remain sharp in order to do so.

'We just need to continue...'

Speaking to the reporters via a videoconference, Phil Simmons pointed out that the Windies' batsmen were already mentally tough and that they were not new to the job they had been doing over the years. The head coach pointed out that it was essential for the batsmen to continue working on their skills, remain sharp, and be ready to go right from the first Test at Southampton. West Indies are chasing their first series win in England in 32 years. Simmons also pointed out that on many occasions, the side had managed to pick up the pace after losing out on the first couple of games and that it needed to change alongside mentioning that the preparation for the first Test was taken to the next level, beginning from Thursday.

"Mentally I think they're tough, but I think we just need to continue working on our skills because I think when you look back at Kraigg (Brathwaite), Roston (Chase) and Shai (Hope), they're mentally tough because they've done it at this level, so it's about making sure they're sharp and ready to go in the first game," Simmons told reporters in a video conference.

Tests of English cricketers return negative

No England cricketers have tested positive for coronavirus in the past three weeks ahead of next month’s test series against the West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board said Wednesday. A total of 702 tests were conducted on England’s players, support staff, match officials, ECB staff and hotel staff from June 3-23 at two bio-secure venues — Manchester’s Old Trafford and Southampton’s Ageas Bowl. All the tests returned negative results. Some people have been tested multiple times.

