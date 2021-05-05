Simon Doull posts An Emotional Farewell Message As He Flies Back To New Zealand

Former New Zealand fast bowler turned commentator Simon Doull was in India on his IPL duty. Simon Doull, who was a part of IPL's English commentary panel took to his Twitter handle and revealed that he is heading back to his home. Doull wrote an emotional farewell note to India, where people are battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After BCCI along with the IPL Governing Council postponed the IPL 2021 till further notice, overseas players, support staff and commentators have been heading back to their respective countries. Simon Doull is also one of them who has left for his home. Doull before leaving India apologised to the Indians for leaving the nation in such difficult times. He also said that India has given him so much more and his heart goes out seeing the country suffering like this.

Simon Doull took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

Dear India, You have given me so much over so many years and I am sorry to be leaving you in such trying times. To those who are suffering my heart go’s out to you and your families. Please do what you can to stay safe. Until next time take care. #india #cricket #love — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) May 5, 2021

Meanwhile, Australian cricketers and support staff are still stranded in India due to the complete travel ban imposed by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. As many as 40 Australians, including players, coaches and support staff members are stranded in India after the latest edition of the cash-rich league had to be postponed indefinitely. As per the new measures taken by the Australian government, travellers who have been in India within 14 days are banned from entering the Australian borders.

'Do Homework Before Joining T20 Leagues': ACA Boss Escalates Australians' IPL Ordeal

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) has responded to Pat Cummins' remark that the players knew what they had signed up for with the IPL in the current climate, but that the news of the closed border to Australian citizens had changed the dynamic of the situation. As per ESPNcricinfo, Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) chief executive Todd Greenberg stated that the prevailing situation will send out a message to Australian players and support staff before they sign up for any T20 leagues.

