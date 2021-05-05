Last Updated:

Simon Doull posts An Emotional Farewell Message As He Flies Back To New Zealand

Simon Doull who was a part of IPL's English commentary panel revealed that he is heading back to his home and also wrote an emotional farewell note to India

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
Simon Doull

Credits: Simon Doull/Twitter/PTI


Former New Zealand fast bowler turned commentator Simon Doull was in India on his IPL duty. Simon Doull, who was a part of IPL's English commentary panel took to his Twitter handle and revealed that he is heading back to his home. Doull wrote an emotional farewell note to India, where people are battling the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.  

After BCCI along with the IPL Governing Council postponed the IPL 2021 till further notice, overseas players, support staff and commentators have been heading back to their respective countries. Simon Doull is also one of them who has left for his home. Doull before leaving India apologised to the Indians for leaving the nation in such difficult times. He also said that India has given him so much more and his heart goes out seeing the country suffering like this. 

Simon Doull took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

Meanwhile, Australian cricketers and support staff are still stranded in India due to the complete travel ban imposed by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. As many as 40 Australians, including players, coaches and support staff members are stranded in India after the latest edition of the cash-rich league had to be postponed indefinitely. As per the new measures taken by the Australian government, travellers who have been in India within 14 days are banned from entering the Australian borders. 

READ | 'Take your private jet to India; see bodies on streets': Michael Slater to Australia's PM

'Do Homework Before Joining T20 Leagues': ACA Boss Escalates Australians' IPL Ordeal

The Australian Cricketers' Association (ACA) has responded to Pat Cummins' remark that the players knew what they had signed up for with the IPL in the current climate, but that the news of the closed border to Australian citizens had changed the dynamic of the situation. As per ESPNcricinfo, Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) chief executive Todd Greenberg stated that the prevailing situation will send out a message to Australian players and support staff before they sign up for any T20 leagues. 

READ | IPL suspension: 3 England players stranded in India, BCCI scrambles for charter flights

Todd Greenberg also said that the Australian players and support staff stranded in India will never forget this experience and the association will help them once they get back to Australia. "I was at pains to point it out during the week, the public will see our best Australian cricketers

 

(Image Credits: Simon Doull/Twitter/PTI)

READ | BCCI grants permission to four Indian women cricketers to play in The Hundred
READ | 'Don't see the gap': Mike Atherton observes there's no space for IPL resumption this year

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND