Simon Katich, Bengaluru Head Coach Reveals What Helped Team Reach IPL 2020 Playoffs

IPL 2021 is round the corner and every franchise is in its last phase of preparations. With the mini-auction held earlier this year, the team has tried to change the dynamics and strategy as compared to the IPL 2020. Virat Kohli's side Bengaluru too made some tactical decisions despite qualifying for the playoffs in the last season of the IPL. During the mini-auction, the Bengaluru team signed the Australian all-rounder for a whopping of Rs. 14.25 crore. However, Bengaluru's head coach Simon Katich did not appear for the auction.

Recently, Simon Katich in an interview shared by the team's Twitter handle spoke about his work from home experience during the IPL auction, the gains from the 2020 season, and strengthening the core group for IPL 2021. "Given the COVID situation and quarantine rules, in Australia, there's two-week quarantine, we just felt that period of time for the auction coming over for 3 or 4 days then having to do two-week quarantine, probably was inefficient. Thankfully the management and Mike (Mike Hesson) backs on that one and I was able to work from home remotely from Sydney, so I was still fully available If I was here for the auction. It just felt still being a part of it even though I was not sitting in the room. I was there on the Zoom call. So, I really appreciate the flexibility."

During the IPL 2020, Virat Kohli-led side made it to the playoffs and finished 4th on the table. Simon Katich revealed that after the completion of the IPL 2020 for his side, they completed the review process within a week and that helped the team to go into the IPL 2021 mini-auction confidently. Katich also talked about what actually worked for the Bengaluru team in the IPL 2020 and how the present squad can do better than the last time.

'Devdutt Padikkal did not let us down, he was brilliant'

"We felt the last season there were lots of positives. For the first time in a number of years, we got to the playoffs. But the other part is we did back in the young Indian talents. We backed the young kid at the top of the order - Devdutt Padikkal. He did not let us down, he was brilliant. We backed Washington Sunder, he played a full season, he was outstanding. He has now played some good cricket for India. We backed in young Siraj (Mohammed Siraj) and Saini (Navdeep Saini) with the ball, they played almost the entire season for us. So these four young Indian players there we backed in and gave games on top of Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal who are very experienced players so we felt like we gained a lot from that. Experience from them and developing a core of Indian players."

In his debut season, Padikkal slammed 473 runs in 15 matches at an average of 31.53 and a strike rate of 124.80. His highest score was 74 and he hit 5 half-centuries in the tournament while impressing one and all.

Virat Kohli-led-side Bengaluru will clash with defending champions Mumbai in the tournament opener on April 9 in Chennai.

(Image Credits: www.royalchallengers.com/BCCI/IPL)