Simon Katich Says Yuzvendra Chahal Not Playing Much Cricket 'blessing In Disguise'

Looking to win their maiden IPL title, Bangalore's Head Coach Simon Katich has thrown the spotlight on its latest pick Kyle Jamieson and also discussed how leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal playing less cricket might prove as a blessing in disguise for the team. In an interview shared by the Bangalore franchise on its Twitter handle, Simon Katich praised Yuzvendra Chahal's IPL 2020 performance and said that he is not only skilful but also a very smart bowler.

"Thing you know about the senior player, we know that they are gonna fight for the contest, we know he (Yuzvendra Chahal) is always up for it, he is always buzzing. He is a very skillful bowler but he is also a very smart bowler. We saw that last year. We asked him to be our leading wicket-taker bowler, we got that role for him by balancing the team the way we needed it to. Took a bit of heat off him having him bowl knowing the powerplay as he had in the past and he didn't let us down. I think 21 wickets, he was outstanding, he won us a number of games with the ball at critical times. So, obviously, there are high expectations from him but we also know there is support around him in the bowling line-up to allow him that attacking role from the ball particularly in the middle over," said Simon Katich. READ | IPL 2020: 'Going to be tough,' predicts Bangalore coach Simon Katich before 'next phase'

Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2020 played 15 matches and took 21 wickets. In IPL 2020, Chahal was on the 5th spot in terms of the number of wickets. However, Bangalore did not qualify for the final and South Africa's Kagiso Rabada who plays for Delhi became the bowler with the most number of wickets in the end.

'Glenn Maxwell, a multi-purpose player we were looking for'

Katich also discussed how the mini-auction for the IPL 2021 can change the dynamics of the game and talked about their latest buys New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson and Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. On Kyle Jamieson, he said, "It didn't come as a huge surprise particularly with Kyle even his recent form in New Zealand in the number of the formats. Obviously, he doesn't have IPL experience but we backed him in and from that perspective, he brings skillsets that not a lot of players have."

Katich also said that he knew Glenn Maxwell is gonna be in demand as he is a highly experienced player and also he is in very good form for Australia in T20 international. "He is that multi-purpose player we were looking for, those two guys we knew that we probably gonna spend a bit of money and we ended up doing that."

