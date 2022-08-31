'Simply Can't Fathom This': Venkatesh Prasad Slams KL Rahul For 39-ball 36 Vs Hong Kong

Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad slammed KL Rahul over his batting approach in Men in Blue's second game of the ongoing Asia Cup. Venkatesh took to his official Twitter handle to criticise Rahul for playing a slow brand of cricket in the match against Hong Kong. Venkatesh, in his post, asked whether there is something in the pitch that is not visible because he "simply can't fathom this approach" from Rahul.

"Is there something in the pitch that is not visible. Simply can't fathom this approach especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg," Venkatesh Prasad said in his tweet.

Is there something in the pitch that is not visible. Simply can't fathom this approach especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 31, 2022

Opening the batting with captain Rohit Sharma, Rahul forged a partnership of 38 runs, with the former contributing with 14 off 18 balls. After Rohit's dismissal, Rahul forged a 56-run partnership with Virat Kohli, contributing 22 runs compared to Kohli's 33 runs. Rahul was eventually dismissed by Mohammad Ghazanfar for 36 off 39 balls, which he scored at a strike rate of just 92.30.

Rahul slammed by netizens

Rahul also faced the ire of on-air commentators, who slammed him for not approaching the innings with an open mind. Even netizens took to social media to lash out at Rahul for his slow innings. "People talk about average in T20s should watch KL Rahul's career and you'll get to know how pointless average in T20s is. Only Strike rate and impact matters," one individual wrote.

Every indian cricket fan after seeing KL Rahul innings. #IndvsHkg pic.twitter.com/CfjRBw2dHR — Sanuj Lodhi (@sanuj_lodhi) August 31, 2022

Kl rahul has silenced his critics with a fantastic knock of 36 with 2 sixes pic.twitter.com/4Q4r49BlOu — Haris🔌 (@Hariszz77) August 31, 2022

People talk about average in T20s should watch KL Rahul's career and you'll get to know how pointless average in T20s is. Only Strike rate and impact matters. — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) August 31, 2022

It is to be noted that this was Rahul's third innings with the bat since he returned from an injury that had kept him out of competitive cricket for three months. Rahul was ruled out of playing cricket in June this year due to a groin injury. He was sent to Germany for treatment following which he spent time at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation purposes.

India beat Hong Kong, qualify for Super 4

Meanwhile, India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs and made it to the Super 4 of the Asia Cup. The win against Hong Kong is India's second win of the ongoing tournament after beating Pakistan in the first game. India clinched a thriller against Pakistan, with Hardik Pandya pulling off a stunning finish to guide the Men in Blue to a thrilling win.

Image: AP