Last Updated:

'Simply Can't Fathom This': Venkatesh Prasad Slams KL Rahul For 39-ball 36 Vs Hong Kong

Venkatesh, in his post, asked whether there is something in the pitch that is not visible because he "simply can't fathom this approach" from Rahul.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Asia Cup 2022, KL Rahul, Hong Kong, India vs Hong Kong, IND vs HK, kl rahul slammed for his batting, kl rahul slammed, venkatesh prasad, venkatesh

Image: @ICC-Twitter/PTI


Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad slammed KL Rahul over his batting approach in Men in Blue's second game of the ongoing Asia Cup. Venkatesh took to his official Twitter handle to criticise Rahul for playing a slow brand of cricket in the match against Hong Kong. Venkatesh, in his post, asked whether there is something in the pitch that is not visible because he "simply can't fathom this approach" from Rahul.

"Is there something in the pitch that is not visible. Simply can't fathom this approach especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg," Venkatesh Prasad said in his tweet. 

Opening the batting with captain Rohit Sharma, Rahul forged a partnership of 38 runs, with the former contributing with 14 off 18 balls. After Rohit's dismissal, Rahul forged a 56-run partnership with Virat Kohli, contributing 22 runs compared to Kohli's 33 runs. Rahul was eventually dismissed by Mohammad Ghazanfar for 36 off 39 balls, which he scored at a strike rate of just 92.30.

READ | IND vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: When Hong Kong almost caused an upset against Team India

Rahul slammed by netizens

Rahul also faced the ire of on-air commentators, who slammed him for not approaching the innings with an open mind. Even netizens took to social media to lash out at Rahul for his slow innings. "People talk about average in T20s should watch KL Rahul's career and you'll get to know how pointless average in T20s is. Only Strike rate and impact matters," one individual wrote. 

READ | Asia Cup 2022: India and Pakistan fined 40% of their match fees for slow-over rate

It is to be noted that this was Rahul's third innings with the bat since he returned from an injury that had kept him out of competitive cricket for three months. Rahul was ruled out of playing cricket in June this year due to a groin injury. He was sent to Germany for treatment following which he spent time at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation purposes.

READ | Asia Cup 2022: Why is Hardik Pandya not playing against Hong Kong? Rohit Sharma reveals

India beat Hong Kong, qualify for Super 4

Meanwhile, India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs and made it to the Super 4 of the Asia Cup. The win against Hong Kong is India's second win of the ongoing tournament after beating Pakistan in the first game. India clinched a thriller against Pakistan, with Hardik Pandya pulling off a stunning finish to guide the Men in Blue to a thrilling win.

READ | Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma becomes first batter in history to achieve monumental feat in T20I cricket

Image: AP

COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com