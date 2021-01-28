SIN Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan One Day Cup 2021 Match Preview

Sindh will lock horns with Central Punjab in the 1st semi-final match of Pakistan's National One Day Championship. The SIN vs CEP match will be played at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi. The SIN vs CEP live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Friday, January 29. Here, we take a look at SIN vs CEP live scores, SIN vs CEP match prediction and SIN vs CEP playing 11.

SIN vs CEP Dream11 prediction: SIN vs CEP live match preview

Sindh finished the league stage at the top of the points table and will be hoping to continue their impressive performance in the semi-final as well. In 10 matches Sindh had 7 wins and 3 losses accumulating 14 points in total. Before the semi-final encounter, Sindh lost their last league stage match versus Central Punjab by 4 wickets, however, the loss is just a small hurdle as they look to find a spot in the final by beating their opponent.

Central Punjab meanwhile finished fourth on the points table with 10 points from 10 matches. They won and lost 5 matches each and will be looking to perform well in the semi-final with a place in the finals at stake. This match promises to be an exciting encounter.

SIN vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Probable SIN vs CEP playing 11

SIN: Khurram Manzoor, Ahsan Ali, Omair Yousuf, Asad Shafiq (c), Saad Ali, Hassan Khan, Hasan Mohsin, Mohammad Hasan, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Umar, Ghulam Mudassar

CEP: Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Usman Salahuddin, Raza Ali Dar, Saad Nasim (c), Qasim Akram, Junaid Ali , Zafar Gohar, Usman Qadir, Ahmed Bashir, Mohammad Ali

SIN vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SIN vs CEP Dream11 team

Khurram Manzoor

Raza Ali Dar

Tayyab Tahir

Asad Shafiq

SIN vs CEP match prediction: SIN vs CEP Dream11 team

SIN vs CEP live: SIN vs CEP match prediction

As per our SIN vs CEP Dream11 prediction, SIN should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SIN vs CEP Dream11 prediction, top picks and SIN vs CEP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SIN vs CEP match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: PCB Media / Twitter

