SIN Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live Info

Singhbhum Strikers take on Dumka Daredevils in the 24th league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Friday, September 26. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our SIN vs DUM match prediction, SIN vs DUM Dream11 team and the probable SIN vs DUM playing 11. The streaming for the SIN vs DUM live match in India will be available on the FanCode app.

JPL T20: SIN vs DUM Dream11 prediction and match preview

The Strikers have lost their way into the tournament after their flying start and are reeling at the bottom half of the points table. Daredevils have put up a solid show so far in the competition and will look to avenge the loss received from Strikers earlier in JPL T20. Strikers won the rain-hit match by 5 runs (by D/L method). A low-scoring encounter is on the cards based on the wicket and conditions at Ranchi.

ALSO READ | Come Back Suresh Raina' Echo Fans After Chinna Thala-less Chennai Get Crushed By Delhi

SIN vs DUM Dream11 prediction: Squad for the SIN vs DUM playing 11

SIN vs DUM Dream11 prediction: SIN vs DUM playing 11: SIN squad

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh

SIN vs DUM Dream11 prediction: SIN vs DUM playing 11: DUM squad

Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw Opens Up On How He Would Analyse His Match-winning Performance

SIN vs DUM Dream11 prediction: SIN vs DUM top picks

S. Kumar

M. Kumar

W. Beng

B. Krishna

ALSO READ | We Need To Come Back With Clearer Picture: MS Dhoni After Losing To Delhi

SIN vs DUM Dream11 prediction: SIN vs DUM Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: S. Kumar, M. Kumar

Batsman: R. Singh (vice-captain), A. Sinha, W. Beng, S. Singh

All-rounders: K. Suraj, V. Vikram

Bowlers: B. Krishna (captain), S. Chakraborty, S.K. Singh

ALSO READ | NK Vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial Trophy Live

SIN vs DUM live: SIN vs DUM match prediction

As per our SIN vs DUM match prediction, Daredevils will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SIN vs DUM Dream11 prediction, SIN vs DUM top picks and SIN vs DUM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SIN vs DUM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter