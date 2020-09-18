SIN Vs DUM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Singhbhum Strikers and Dumka Daredevils will feature in the 8th match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Friday, September 18. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our SIN vs DUM match prediction, SIN vs DUM Dream11 team and the probable SIN vs DUM playing 11. The streaming for the SIN vs DUM live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
The Strikers and Daredevils are yet to be defeated in the Jharkhand Premier League. Fans will look forward to this clash of table-toppers with both the teams proving to be formidable.The Strikers have been good at chasing targets whereas the Daredevils were involved in a 1-run victory over Jamshedpur Jugglers, their following match was a rain-hit contest that had to be reduced to 5 overs. The clash promised to be a close one as the teams will strive to continue their winning streaks.
Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh
Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.
Wicket-keepers: S. Kumar
Batsman: R. Singh, A. Sinha, K. Karan
All-rounders: K. Suraj (Captain), V. Vikram (Vice-captain), Arvind Kumar, Ankit Kumar
Bowlers: B. Krishna, A. Lala, A. Sharma
As per our SIN vs DUM match prediction, SIN will be favourites to win the match.
