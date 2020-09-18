JPL T20 SIN Vs DUM Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Fuil Match Preview

Singhbhum Strikers take on Dumka Daredevils in the 8th match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Friday, September 18. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the SIN vs DUM live streaming and JPL T20 live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India and our match preview.

Jharkhand Premier League live in India T20: Preview ahead of SIN vs DUM live scores

The Strikers and Daredevils are both undefeated as they have won both their two matches so far in the JPL T20. Fans following the Jharkhand Premier League live in India will look forward to this clash of table-toppers. The Strikers have been good at chasing targets whereas the Daredevils were involved in a 1-run victory over Jamshedpur Jugglers. However, their following match was a rain-hit contest that had to be reduced to 5 overs. Both the teams will look to solidify their position at the top of the table to ensure qualification for the knockout rounds of JPL T20

JPL T20 live in India and SIN vs DUM live streaming detail

FanCode has gained the rights for showcasing Jharkhand Premier League live in India. The sports-content aggregator will provide cricket fans with JPL T20 live streaming in the country as there is no scheduled telecast for JPL T20 for the TV audience. For SIN vs DUM live scores and SIN vs DUM live streaming updates, fans can checkout Jharkhand State Cricket Association's Twitter handle.

JPL T20 live in India: Weather report

According to a forecast by AccuWeather, the match will be played under cloudy conditions and the SIN vs DUM live streaming could be interrupted due to rain. The teams will hope that a full 20-over match is possible.

SIN vs DUM live streaming: Pitch report

The wicket at Ranchi has made it difficult for the batsman to score runs freely, as it is a two-paced wicket. With a considerable amount of rain last night, the wicket will be a little damp as well. JPL T20 has seen several low-scoring encounters as no team has reached the 150-run mark batting first so far in the competition.

JPL T20 live in India: SIN vs DUM live streaming - Squad updates

JAM vs BOK live streaming: SIN squad

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh

JAM vs BOK live streaming: DUM squad

Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmed Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter