SIN Vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match Preview

Sindh will go up against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 20th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The match will begin at 10:30 am IST on December 8 and will go on for four days till December 11. The match will take place at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi. Here is our SIN vs KHP Dream11 prediction, SIN vs KHP Dream11 team and top picks.

SIN vs KHP Dream11 prediction: SIN vs KHP info and match preview

Both these sides faced each other the last time back in October and the match ended in an exciting draw. Sindh skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed scored a fine century in the first innings. For Khyber, Khalid Usman had picked up 3 wickets in first innings and Israrullah scored a half-century as the team was bowled out for 309.

In the second innings, Sindh finished with 234/7 with Asad Shafiq scoring a fine unbeaten half-century. Khyber almost lost the match with Sindh bowler Ashiq Ali picking up 6 wickets for 33 runs, to reduce Khyber to 99/7, but couldn't finish the match. This time around, Sindh would not only look to finish the match but take away all points on offer. This match should be exciting to watch.

SIN vs KHP live: SIN vs KHP playing 11 prediction

SIN vs KHP live: SIN Playing 11

Fawad Alam, Omair Yousuf, Asad Shafiq, Hasan Mohsin, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) (WK), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Umar, Mohammad Asghar, Tabish Khan, Mir Hamza, Ashiq Ali

SIN vs KHP live: KHP Playing 11

Rehan Afridi, Ashfaq Ahmed, Isrullah, Mohammad Rizwan, Khalid Usman, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Mohsin, Adil Amin, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Junaid Khan

SIN vs KHP Dream11 prediction: Top picks from SIN vs KHP playing 11

Fawad Alam

A Shafiq

Tabish Khan

Sajid Khan

SIN vs KHP match prediction: SIN vs KHP Dream11 team

SIN vs KHP live: SIN vs KHP Dream11 prediction

As per our SIN vs KHP Dream11 prediction, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SIN vs KHP Dream11 prediction and SIN vs KHP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SIN vs KHP Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

