SIN Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

Sindh are set to face Southern Punjab (Pakistan) in the 28th match of the National T20 Cup 2020 that will be played on Thursday in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our SIN vs SOP match prediction, SIN vs SOP Dream11 team and the probable SIN vs SOP playing 11.
SIN are already through to the semi-finals and will be brimming with confidence after beating table-toppers Northern (Pakistan) in their previous match. They would be once again looking to put up complete performance and head into the knockout stage with a win.
SOP are rooted at the bottom of the points table and remain very much out of contention to qualify for semi-finals. However, they would like to spoil their opponents' party and finish the day on a high. Fans can expect a thrilling SIN vs SOP live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the SIN vs SOP playing 11.
Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan, Sohail Khan, Ghulam Mudassar, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Saud Shakeel.
Shan Masood (C), Zain Abbas, Hussain Talat, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Dilbar Hussain, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Umar Siddiq, Umer Khan.
Hussain Talat
Sharjeel Khan
Khurram Manzoor
Anwar Ali
As per our SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction, SIN will be favourites to win the match.
