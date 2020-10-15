SIN Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

Sindh are set to face Southern Punjab (Pakistan) in the 28th match of the National T20 Cup 2020 that will be played on Thursday in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our SIN vs SOP match prediction, SIN vs SOP Dream11 team and the probable SIN vs SOP playing 11.

Also Read: BAL Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

SIN vs SOP live: SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction and preview

SIN are already through to the semi-finals and will be brimming with confidence after beating table-toppers Northern (Pakistan) in their previous match. They would be once again looking to put up complete performance and head into the knockout stage with a win.

SOP are rooted at the bottom of the points table and remain very much out of contention to qualify for semi-finals. However, they would like to spoil their opponents' party and finish the day on a high. Fans can expect a thrilling SIN vs SOP live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the SIN vs SOP playing 11.

Also Read: Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL Vs NOR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Squads for the SIN vs SOP Dream11 team

SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction: SIN squad for SIN vs SOP Dream11 team

Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Danish Aziz, Anwar Ali, Hassan Khan, Sohail Khan, Ghulam Mudassar, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Saud Shakeel.

Also Read: KL Rahul Mocks Bangalore's Fielding Woes In Front Of Virat Kohli Ahead Of Sharjah Clash

SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction: SOP squad for SIN vs SOP Dream11 team

Shan Masood (C), Zain Abbas, Hussain Talat, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Dilbar Hussain, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Umar Siddiq, Umer Khan.

Also Read: 'Shreyas Is In Pain But Is Able To Move His Shoulder'

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Prediction: Top picks from SIN vs SOP Dream11 team

Hussain Talat

Sharjeel Khan

Khurram Manzoor

Anwar Ali

SIN vs SOP match prediction: SIN vs SOP Dream11 team

SIN vs SOP live: SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction

As per our SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction, SIN will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction, SIN vs SOP top picks and SIN vs SOP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SIN vs SOP match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Pakistan Cricket / YouTube

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.