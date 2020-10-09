SIN Vs SOP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Preview

Sindh will take on Southern Punjab (Pakistan) in the 16th match of the National T20 Cup 2020 that will be played on Sunday in Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi at 8:00 pm IST on October 9. Here is a look at our SIN vs SOP match prediction, SIN vs SOP Dream11 team and the probable SIN vs SOP playing 11. The SIN vs SOP live streaming can also be viewed on Pakistan Cricket Board's YouTube channel.

SIN vs SOP live: SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction and preview

With only one win to their name, both the teams are looking to get an inspiration to stage a comeback in the tournament. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Sindh is placed at the fourth place at the points table, whereas the Southern Punjab team is at the fifth. With the competition moving to Rawalpindi for its final leg, the teams will be hoping to put up a better show at the new venue. A win over here will give the much-needed confidence to the payers and also get their team going on the points table.

SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the SIN vs SOP Dream11 team

SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction: SIN vs SOP playing 11: Sindh squad

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c/wk), Saud Shakeel, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Khan.

SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction: SIN vs SOP playing 11: Southern Punjab squad

Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat , Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood and Zeeshan Ashraf (wk).

SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction: Top picks from SIN vs SOP Dream11 team

S. Maqsood

Anwar-Ali

H. Talat

K. Manzoor

SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction: SIN vs SOP Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Z. Ashraf

Batsmen: S. Maqsood (captain), S. Khan, K, Manzoor, S. Masood

All-rounders: Anwar-Ali (vice-captain), H. Talat

Bowlers: S. Khan, M. Hasnain, M. Irfan, Rahat-Ali

SIN vs SOP Live: SIN vs SOP match prediction

As per our SIN vs SOP match prediction, SIN will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction, SIN vs SOP top picks and SIN vs SOP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SIN vs SOP match prediction and SIN vs SOP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

