Singapore T10 League To Be Headed By NRI Based Out Of Dubai, Set For Debut In Mid-2021

The Singapore Cricket Association (SCA) has announced that they have awarded the marketing and organizing rights for the Singapore T10 League to the Dubai-based company, Innovative Production Group (IPG). IPG is a Sports Marketing Agency offering live Sports Broadcast production, Digital & Broadcasting Media Rights, Ground Sponsorship and League Franchise Sales & Sponsorships among other services. The group emerged as the highest bidder - among five companies - for the rights.

After Successful delivery of Lanka Premier League 2020, IPG Group bags the exclusive rights for Singapore T10 League @SingaporeCric — THE IPG GROUP (@ipg_productions) December 17, 2020

Singapore T10 League rights won by Lanka Premier League organizers

This will not be the first major cricketing league organized by the Innovative Production Group, who were also responsible for the recently concluded and highly successful Lanka Premier League (LPL) in Sri Lanka. The IPG Group has also successfully conducted the Abu Dhabi T10 League and Mzansi Super League in 2019 along with a number of bilateral series for the Pakistan Cricket team. Speaking about the association, the President of Singapore Cricket Association (SCA), Mahmood Gaznavi said,

“T10 is a great new dimension of cricket that represents the vastness of the audience. We have shown in the past that Singapore is the ideal host for this great sport and the ideal destination to bridge cultures through cricket. Singapore Cricket Association is ready to celebrate this great sport and looks forward to bringing our vision to life with the IPG Group”.

Interestingly, the Singapore T10 will be handled by Anil Mohan, who is a veteran in the sports industry and is based out of Dubai, being the CEO of IPG. One of the major attractions of the league will be the fact that it will be the first cricket league to feature both, Men's and Women's teams as a part of the same league. Highlighting this, SCA CEO Saad Khan Januja said, “SCA is proud to bring the T10 cricket league to Singapore with a new essence. We have envisioned a tournament with the IPG Group, that encapsulates the spirit of cricket as we introduce the first-ever men’s team and women’s team format". The tournament will also have gender-balanced coaching teams and support staff and will see both teams practice together.

According to an ANI report, "the 10-year rights bagged by the IPG Group include TV & digital broadcasting rights, production rights, franchisee sales rights and league management rights". The first edition of the tournament will have six teams participating. This will be increased to eight teams from the third year onwards. The league is scheduled to be held from July 1 to 15, 2021 at the Singapore Sports Hub in Kallang, Singapore.

Image Credits: Innovative Production Group website

