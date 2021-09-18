Singhvi Takes A Dig At Pak, Attributes NZ's Snub To Its 'tri-lateral Series' With Taliban

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Friday took a sarcastic dig at Pakistan over the cancellation of its bilateral series with New Zealand. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was left embarrassed on September 17 after New Zealand Cricket hastily backed out of a bilateral series minutes before the first ODI match was scheduled citing 'security concerns'. In a witty jibe, the senior Congress leader attributed the reason behind's NZ's snub to the 'tri-series' going on in Pakistan between China and terror-designated groups such as the Taliban and Haqqani network.

New Zealand decided not to play in Pakistan because there is already a tri series going on there between Taliban, Haqqani and the Chinese. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) September 17, 2021

Previously, netizens had also reminded Pakistan that its engagement with the Taliban could be the reason behind the cancellation of its bilateral series by NZ. Pakistani cricketers had expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision and had claimed that the country is 'secure and safe' for cricket. Their tweets drew in a large number of responses with netizens reminding them about the Imran Khan-led nation's recent decision to support the Taliban in Afghanistan and its alleged involvement in the terror group's government.

Why was Pakistan vs NZ series cancelled?

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement over the sudden cancellation and said that New Zealand had unilaterally decided to cancel the series due to security concerns. According to the PCB, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan called his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern to assure the safety of the Kiwi cricketers and support staff. However, the decision remained unchanged due to the escalating level of threats assessed by the NZC security on the ground.

PCB also stated that it had made 'foolproof' security arrangements for all visiting teams and claimed that their best intelligence systems in the world had detected no security threat of any kind for the visiting team.

Earlier today, the New Zealand cricket board informed us that they had been alerted to some security alert and have unilaterally decided to postpone the series.



PCB and Govt of Pakistan made fool proof security arrangements for all visiting teams. 1/4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 17, 2021

Meanwhile, New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White stated that the safety of players is paramount and the only responsible option was to abandon the series. "Understand this will be a blow for the PCB, who have been wonderful hosts, but player safety is paramount and we believe this is the only responsible option," White said in a statement.

Pakistan and New Zealand were slated to play a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series from September 17 however the latter decided to pull out minutes before the match. This was the Kiwi team’s first tour to Pakistan in 18 years.