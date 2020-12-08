Sir Don Bradman's Baggy Green Cap To Be Auctioned Again After $1.3 MILLION Fraud Scandal

Former Australian cricket captain Sir Donald Bradman (or Sir Don Bradman) is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest batsmen of all time. He made his Test debut against Ashes rivals England on November 30, 1928 and played 52 Tests for his country in the subsequent 20 years. While Bradman passed away in 2001, aged 92, the legacy he created with his batting flair continues to remain a significant part of Australia’s rich sporting heritage.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Missed By Fans In T20I Series Down Under, Draws Reaction From Virat Kohli Too

Sir Don Bradman Baggy Green cap up for grabs

Apparently, the Don Bradman Baggy Green cap, the one which he wore on his international debut, is now up for sale. As per a report by Fox Cricket, the cap will soon be put on auction. The legendary cricketer had originally gifted his Baggy Green to his friend, who is now in jail for scamming $1.3 million from investors. The auction for the Don Bradman Baggy Green cap is scheduled to be held on Thursday, December 10.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Scores 1ST ODI Fifty For India On December 5, 1990; Watch Video

A look back to Shane Warne Baggy Green auction

Earlier this year, former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne also put his Baggy Green up for auction. The legendary cricketer decided to do the same to raise funds for the victims who suffered from the bushfires in Australia earlier this year. As mentioned by Warne himself, his Baggy Green fetched above $1 million at the bidding event.

Shane Warne Baggy Green auction: Ex-cricketer thanks fans for their bids

Thankyou so much to everyone that placed a bid & a huge Thankyou / congrats to the successful bidder - you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations ! The money will go direct to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thankyou, Thankyou, Thankyou ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vyVcA7NfGs — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 9, 2020

Also Read | Shane Warne's Baggy Green Cap More Expensive Than MS Dhoni's Bat And Don Bradman's Cap

A look into Don Bradman career stats

The Sir Don Bradman career stats make for a staggering read. He aggregated 6,996 runs across just 80 innings from his 52 Tests. He held a highly prolific average of 99.94 and registered 29 centuries and 13 half-centuries in the process. Bradman’s records section also holds a unique distinction of scoring the most number of runs in a single series, when he scored 974 runs against England in the 1930 Ashes. He was the first batsman to reach a triple century twice in a career, before Brian Lara, Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle became members of the elite club with him.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Coach Ramakant Achrekar On Birth Anniversary, Fans Laud Legend

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.