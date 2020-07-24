Sir Richards Honoured To Have England-Windies Series Named After Ian Botham, Himself

West Indies legend Sir Vivian Richards said that he was honoured after the ongoing series between England and West Indies was named after Ian Botham and himself on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, Sir Vivan Richards expressed delight in the trophy named after the legends of the game and said that it was the reward for the undying passion towards the game and the unaltered relationship through the years. the three-match Test series is all poised for a decider as the tourney stays levelled at 1-1, with Windies picking a win at the Ageas Bowl and England securing a victory at Old Trafford.

'Reward for undying passion'

Honoured to have such a historic series named after me & Ian. I believe it's the reward for the undying passion towards the game and the unaltered relationship through the years. Blessed! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/BcA7xv8xXL — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) July 23, 2020

Richards-Botham Trophy

A new trophy in honor of cricket greats Viv Richards and Ian Botham will be awarded to future winners of West Indies-England test series. The Richards-Botham Trophy is named after the two stars who played county cricket together at Somerset and were rivals on the international stage. “We showed we were brothers off the field. I’m proud to have my name on one side of the trophy with him (Botham) on the other side,” Richards said. Widely rated as one of the greatest batters ever, Richards scored 8,540 runs in 121 tests, including 829 runs in the 1976 series against England. Allrounder Botham took 383 wickets and scored 5,200 runs in 102 tests for England.

England level series

Ben Stokes delivered crucial contributions with bat and ball to lead England to a 113-run win over the West Indies late on the final day of the second test, tying the three-match series at 1-1 on Monday. Needing to bat out 85 overs to salvage a draw and retain the Wisden Trophy, the West Indies was dismissed for 198 with 14.5 overs and one hour left of a test played at an empty Old Trafford. The third test starts on Friday which will also be in Manchester.

